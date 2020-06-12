During the first five months of this year, 238 people committed suicide, five more than those for the same period in 2019, when 233 people took their own lives.

Depression has been the main cause of suicide during the January-May period of the current year, with 108 (45%), eleven more than last year for that cause, followed by passionate problems, with 26.

Other causes were mental disorders, with 15; economic problems and debts, seven suicides; health conditions, also seven, and family conflicts, four.

By ages

The highest number of suicides were committed by people aged between 30 and 49 years, with a total of 81 cases, followed by 50 to 69 years with 60 cases and 18 to 29 years with 50 cases.

Ten adolescents took their lives, aged between 10 and 17 years, while people older than 70 had 25 cases. In twelve cases the age could not be established.

Of the total number of people who took their lives, 203 (85%) were men and 35 women (15%), according to the figures offered to LISTÍN DIARIO by the Department of Mental Health of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Santo Domingo province continued to be the place with the highest number of cases, 39 during that period; Santiago, with 37; the National District, 23; Puerto Plata, 15; San Cristóbal, 14; La Vega, 12, and Duarte, 10.

Almost all the provinces have maintained the same rate of suicide as last year, with the exception of Puerto Plata, where last year there were five and so far in 2020 the number has risen to fifteen, and in La Romana, which increased two to seven.

In those months, nine Haitians committed suicide in the national territory, three Americans, two Canadians and one per capita from Colombia, Italy, Russia and Sweden.

The figures for the first five months project that the number of suicides could exceed the barrier of 600 for the second consecutive year, since in the second half of the year a greater number of people usually kill themselves.

Last year 608 suicides were registered, overcoming the barrier of 600 that was reached for the first time in 2012, when there was a cap of 638 and in 2011 with 637.

The risks

In addition, behavioral professionals have warned that the effects of the pandemic due to the new coronavirus will begin to be felt in the coming months, due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on the Dominican economy and the growth of unemployment.

At the end of last month, in interviews for LISTÍN DIARIO, psychiatrists José Miguel Gómez and Víctor Figueroa agreed that Covid-19 will cause an increase in mental disorders in broad sectors of the population without a history of illnesses of this type.

They cited the inability of some people to manage the economic and emotional consequences that this deadly virus will leave in the country, which could cause post-traumatic stress disorder due to unemployment, debt and the inability to adapt to the new one in large sectors of the population. reality in the post Covid-19 era.

Behavioral professionals indicated that the negative sequelae of Covid-19 could even have fatal outcomes with increased suicide rates in the country.

Gómez and Figueroa urged Public Health to implement preventive mental health campaigns in primary care units, with the availability of drugs to address the various mental disorders that the new coronavirus will leave in society and relapses in those who due to economic problems have interrupted his treatments.

In the Dominican Republic, one person commits suicide every 15 hours and an average of 565 per year, according to the figures of the last thirteen years, time in which a total of 7,389 people have taken their lives (2007-2019).

KNOW MORE

The impact

Three cases of suicide this month shocked society because of the way it happened.

In Haina, San Cristóbal, the candidate for deputy of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Wilmer Ramírez, killed himself last Tuesday, in a fact that has shocked the community where he lived.

Authorities are investigating the event and have ordered an autopsy. Initially it was reported that the aspiring deputy had been infected with coronavirus, but the family denied it.

Another unconfirmed version indicates that he was depressed because he was under pressure from his party to transfer the candidacy for deputy to another person for the elections on July 5.

Meanwhile, in San Juan de la Magauana, Ronald Eligio Santos Zorrilla, a 32-year-old American citizen, committed suicide on June 4 at the Hermanos Suárez stadium in that city.

The National Police reported that Santos Zorrilla had come to the country several months ago and because of the coronavirus he was unable to return to the United States. Carmen Medina Suero, 80 years old and a relative of the young man, revealed that he suffered from schizophrenia and she was unaware that he had spent two years admitted to a rehabilitation center in the United States.

Also, on June 2, a 17-year-old Christian girl posted a video on social networks hours before committing suicide in Santo Domingo. Paulina Suárez, nicknamed Magdalena, lived in the Guerra community.

The teenager announced on networks that she would kill herself minutes before consummating the fatal decision.