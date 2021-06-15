Statins, one of the most used drugs against cholesterol and heart attacks, increase the risk of developing dementia

One of the most widely used drugs in the world and in the United States against cholesterol and heart attacks are lipophilic statins, but recent research indicates that the use of this type of drug increases the risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s, it even doubles it.

A study presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging revealed that in some patients with normal cognition or who already have mild cognitive impairment, consumption of lipophilic statins more than doubles the risk of dementia by significantly reducing metabolism in the brain area which is usually affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

It is estimated that almost 50% of American adults over 75 years of age use a statin, either hydrophilic (processed by the liver) or lipophilic (distributed throughout the body’s tissues), in order to control your cholesterol levels or lower your risk of having a stroke.

For eight years, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, analyzed data from statin-using patients, including their initial cognitive status, their cholesterol levels, and the type of statin they used. Participants underwent positron emission tomography (PET) scans to identify changes in brain metabolism caused by each type of statin.

The experts found that those with initially mild cognitive impairment or normal cognition and taking lipophilic statins had more than double the risk of developing dementia, compared to those who did not use statins. Over time, the metabolism of the posterior cingulate cortex of the brain in lipophilic statin users decreased substantially.

The posterior cingulate cortex of the brain is a fundamental area in the formation of emotions and the processing of basic memory data, behavior and learning. It is also the region of the brain that declines most significantly during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers found that this impairment of brain metabolism did not occur in users of other types of statins.

“The findings from these scans could be used to inform patients’ decisions regarding which statin would be the most optimal to use with regard to preserving their cognition and the ability to function independently ”, stated the authors of the research.

Other studies have revealed that certain practices related to meditation or spirituality can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease or cognitive decline.