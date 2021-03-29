‘Static Shock’ has a screenwriter

Six months after a film adaptation of the DC comic was first announced ‘Static Shock’ was in development, via The Hollywood Reporter we have learned that the film will have a script by Randy McKinnon. Among other jobs McKinnon is known for writing the Disney + soccer drama ‘Safety’.

Michael B. Jordan (‘A Matter of Justice’) will produce the film through his company Outlier Society, along with Emmy, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Reginald Hudlin. Jordan and Hudlin will therefore have the opportunity to help develop a new multiplatform franchise around this DC Comics cult superhero, the alter ego of Virgil Ovid Hawkins, a student from a fictional city called Dakota.

Created by Dwayne McDuffie for the now-defunct Milestone Comics publishing house, the protagonist is a teenager who transforms into a superhero after being exposed to a strange gas and gaining electromagnetic powers. The character ended up making his way into the main DC Comics line in 2008.

In conjunction with the film’s announcement last October, Reginald Hudlin revealed that the comic book publisher would relaunch Milestone to develop a new ‘Static Shock’ digital comic, which debuted in February 2021. There will also be a future graphic novel featuring Hudlin and comic book writer and cartoonist Kyle Baker, although there is no release date yet.