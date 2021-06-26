States will give 50% to disability scholarships

MEXICO CITY. The payment of scholarships for children with disabilities could be covered in half between the federal government and the local governments of Morena, the president announced Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On his tour of Baja California, he said that he made this approach to the 11 governors elected by Morena, with whom he met on Thursday at the National Palace.

The pension support program for children with disabilities will continue. And I am already speaking with the new governors, women and men, who are going to govern now with the changes in the states so that the pension program for girls and boys with disabilities is expanded, we are just going to do it with lemon.

That is, we are going to agree that the additional 50 percent will be provided by the state and the other 50 percent will be provided by the federation, ”said the head of the Executive.

It should be noted that the governors-elect will take office as of October 1, however, their ability to define state budgets is limited for reasons of time.

The President’s proposal does not include the rest of the scholarships, pensions and financial support granted by the federal government.

BORDER REOPENING READY

Once the vaccination process for people over 18 years of age in Baja California has been completed, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the authorities of that country will be asked to reopen the border with the state of California.

In the morning, it was announced that, with the application of 1.2 million vaccines in Baja California, the vaccination of people over 18 years of age in the state was completed, the first in Mexico to achieve that goal.

Now we are going to talk to them to say, Baja California has already been vaccinated, and both the governor of California, as well as the president, the vice president of the United States, we are going to ask them to open the border.

I have already instructed the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, to look for the governor of California and to carry out the procedures to open the border as soon as possible, ”said the president.

He reiterated his gratitude for the vaccine donation made by the United States, which allowed the vaccination to be completed in Baja California.

We are going to speak with the Governor of California and of course with President Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, who have been very good. The vaccines that were applied here in Baja California were a donation from the United States and we appreciate that ”, he commented.

López Obrador inaugurated a National Guard barracks in Tecate, Baja California. The head of the Executive will be on tour throughout the weekend by that entity.

“SELF-DEFENSE MUST NOT EXIST”

Self-defense groups should not exist, since the task of guaranteeing public safety is the exclusive power of the state and federal governments, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He said he disagreed with the recent appearance of self-defense groups in Michoacán, which claim to take care of agricultural areas.

My opinion is that there should be no white guards, there should be no self-defense groups; the responsibility for security corresponds to the State ”, he affirmed.

The issue of the self-defense groups that emerged recently in Salvador Escalante, Ario de Rosales, Nuevo Urecho and Taretan, has not been addressed in the security meetings.

I am not in favor of people joining together and forming groups to confront crime, that does not work and sometimes criminals infiltrate these groups, ”he said.

He insisted on a delimitation between authorities and organized crime groups.

NEW MANAGER OF SOCIAL PROGRAMS

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that Carlos Torres will replace Gabriel García as head of comprehensive development programs.

García decided to return to the Senate of the Republic to occupy his seat because his alternate, Alejandro Peña, decided to join the Morena party.

He will be replaced by the person who has been helping me as technical secretary of the Presidency, Carlos Torres, and the Technical Secretariat of the Presidency will be merged with the coordination of attention to the Welfare offices in the states, that is, a alone, “said President López Obrador in his morning press conference.

On Thursday, García led a meeting between delegates from the federal government in the states and the health cabinet to adjust the vaccination program against covid-19 in the entities.

* In the following link you will find the latest news