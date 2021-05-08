states of alarm and contradictions in the courts

A little less than a year ago, on June 21, 2020, the Spanish they said goodbye to the first state of alarm, who had confined them to their homes for three months, and they were optimistically facing a ‘new normal’ in which they hoped to have defeated the coronavirus. Nothing is further from reality. After a hopeful start to the summer, the pandemic hit the country hard with a second wave that overlapped with the third and, together, contagions and deaths soared. An increase that forced the Government to take drastic measures.

Thus, the vertiginous increase in cases last autumn and the difficulties in imposing restrictions in a systematic and appropriate way to the seriousness of the situation in each territory led the Executive of Pedro Sánchez to decree a second state of alarm, which declines this Sunday. With it will do some restrictions that the communities will hardly be able to adopt by themselves, such as the perimeter closure, for which they need the approval of the courts. During this time, the powers of the autonomies to impose restrictions have varied substantially, not without generating questions and bewilderment.

March 14: The Government approves the first state of alarm

On March 13, 2020, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, looked at the televisions of Spaniards to announce that, the next day, the Council of Ministers would give the green light to the first state of alarm due to the COVID pandemic -19. It was a measure initially planned for 15 days that ended up confining the population to his home for more than three months.

The objective of this tool was that the country have a single command -the central government- to facilitate decision-making that limited fundamental rights, such as movement or assembly. It was an extreme circumstance, in which daily infections numbered in the tens of thousands, hospitals collapsed, the virus decimated nursing homes and the number of deaths forced IFEMA to be enabled to house their bodies.

The country was not prepared for a pandemic of this magnitude, but gradually the Executive managed to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus and harmonize a de-escalation by territories, which began with the time slots for walking and culminated with the proclaimed ‘new normal’. The alarm state gave agility to decision-making, but its duration ended up not convincing the opposition, which decided not to extend it beyond June 21 and return its powers to the autonomies.

June 21: The state of alarm subsides and outbreaks begin

After more than three months locked in their homes and after a progressive de-escalation in phases coordinated by the central government, on June 21, 2020, the Spanish said goodbye to the state of alarm and confinement. They did it with the hope of recovering their lives – paused for almost a hundred days – in the much promised ‘new normal’, which never materialized, but instead gave way to a ‘new exceptionality’.

In a scenario with a 14-day cumulative incidence of 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the autonomous communities were once again responsible for adopting the necessary measures to stop the advance of COVID-19. The situation seemed controlled in a Spain that had barely accommodated social gatherings since March and where good weather made it difficult for the disease to spread.

However, sprouts arrived. The first community to be affected by these surges was Catalonia, which confined the Segrià area to the perimeter to try to contain the pandemic. Already here the first problems related to the powers of the autonomies emerged to make this type of decision, after a judge initially prevented the closure of the region, later endorsed by another magistrate.

Catalonia was one of the first regions to see how the virus spread, but not the only one, because a moderately calm July was only the prelude to the increase in cases that would occur in August. The outbreaks, which at first seemed mere specific events, began to spread throughout the country, which began in September with around 10,000 infections a day. The situation was overflowing and the hypothetical second wave that in June was so far away began to take shape.

October 9: State of alarm in Madrid

The summer progressed and the communities most affected by the pandemic at that time, such as Catalonia and the Basque Country, approved restrictions mainly focused on the limitation of capacity. Not even in this area the decisions of the Justice were unanimous, which ratified a series of measures in Granollers and revoked them in Terrassa. The governments of these autonomies saw with helplessness how the coronavirus spread in their territories and could only “recommend” not to leave home and reducing contacts, when they would have wanted to decree a home confinement, for which they had no power.

The big problem erupted when, at the end of September, Madrid collapsed. The number of new cases did not stop growing and the second wave was a reality in the capital of Spain. Given this circumstance, the autonomous government chose to reduce the capacity and close perimeter 37 health zones of the Community since 19 of that month. Thus, it prevented the unjustified entry and exit of these territories, which would be reviewed every seven days.

Nevertheless, the hits continued. The Sánchez Executive did not see with good eyes the limitations dictated by Madrid, as it considered them insufficient, and began a tug of war between the two governments, the central and the regional, which lasted for several weeks. It started like this a real farce in which some – the Ministry of Health – tried to impose their will through the Interterritorial Health Council and others – those of Díaz Ayuso – sought to rebel.

This tug of war culminated on October 9 with the unilateral declaration by the National Executive of the state of alarm in Madrid, which became the pandemic “competent authority” in the region. All this occurred in an incoherent scenario in which, according to the autonomous community, the Justice revoked restrictions in some territories that in others, under similar conditions, it ratified.

October 25: Second state of alarm and co-governance

The worrying worsening of the situation, with a second wave that was already palpable throughout Spain, and the divergences in the resolutions of the Superior Courts of Justice led several communities to request Pedro Sánchez the declaration of a second alarm state Throughout the national territory. The president listened to their requests and on October 25 it came into force with the idea that it could be extended until May 9.

Fear then spread among citizens, who feared going back to the past and being forced into a new home confinement like the one experienced between March and June. However, one state of alarm had nothing to do with another, since this second did not intend to deprive the autonomies of their powers, like the first, but endow them with a co-governance framework to protect restrictions, such as a curfew or regional perimeter confinement.

Although in this case the communities maintained their autonomy to decide, the state of alarm yes it imposed any obligation, such as the existence of a curfew between 00:00 and 5:00 at least, and the ability to force the perimeter closure was reserved.

May 9: Second state of alarm ends

Now the uncertainty is what will happen from this sunday, when the state of alarm subsides and the regions do not have this framework to impose restrictions such as the curfew or the perimeter closure. To put them into practice they would need the approval of the courts, since they limit the fundamental rights of citizens.

This circumstance occurs after many communities have asked the central executive for months for an extension or, at least, new legislation in this regard. In fact, some of them, such as Aragon or the Basque Country, have opted for create your own regulation in the areas that are their responsibility to have a basis to support their decisions.

For the moment, even before the end of the state of alarm, the courts already have been pronounced in a contradictory way in various autonomies. Thus, the Superior Courts of Justice of the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community have approved the curfew in those regions, while the analogous body in the Basque Country has rejected it, when this territory presents an epidemiological situation much worse than the other two.

However, the Basque Country -or any community that is seen at this juncture- may appeal the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of the corresponding autonomy before the Supreme Court, which will have the last word, in accordance with the royal decree-law. approved at the last meeting of the Council of Ministers. Now, the big concern is whether the easing of the restrictions will lead to an increase in infections and how justice will react in case greater limitations are required.