States may use money from the American Rescue Plan to give stimulus checks to their residents



The American Rescue Plan Act allows governments to provide direct financial support to eligible citizens.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

Some Americans may be eligible to receive another cash stimulus check from their state or local government, according to the new spending rules published Monday by the US Treasury Department.

The rules outlined guidance on the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The bill includes $ 350 billion in direct and flexible aid to states, counties, cities and tribal governments with populations of more than 50,000 people, as well as other essential investments for local communities.

Among the more than 150 pages of the guide, there is a section that indicates that governments can use their recovery funds to provide direct assistance to households and populations. that are still in economic crisis due to COVID-19, including the delivery of cash stimulus checks.

The Treasury Department says that cash assistance checks could be similar to amounts previously provided by the federal government During last year. It should be remembered that these amounts ranged between $ 600 and $ 1,400 per person, depending on when they were issued, as reported in Forbes.

The people eligible to receive the money can be an individual or household that has experienced a negative economic impact from the pandemic. Since that requirement is quite broad, the Treasury Department details it by saying that this category includes those who have experienced unemployment or increased food or housing insecurity, or who have low or moderate incomes due to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

In other words, stimulus checks will be awarded to unemployed workers or low and moderate income families, who have faced disproportionate economic damage due to the pandemic.

However, the guidelines also suggest other areas where stimulus checks can also be given in cash. For example, state and city governments can provide financial support to surviving family members of COVID-19 victims, or cash assistance to widows, widowers, and dependents of eligible COVID-19 victims.

