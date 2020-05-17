15 minutes. The federal government of the United States considers it safe to start the gradual reopening in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the death toll of which is already close to 90,000.

It will be the local authorities that must “guide” in this process and influence measures of distancing.

Health Secretary Alex Azar noted that half of the country’s counties “have not registered a single death” in recent days, while underlining the wide regional and local differences.

“So local leaders need to lead this,” Azar said in an interview on CNN.

Epicenter of the pandemic

More than two-thirds of the 50 US states made progress in reopening activity and lifting restrictions.

In recent weeks, the curve of the infected and the dead in the US, the global epicenter of the pandemic, has flattened, but experts said that given the relaxation of the distancing measures, the outbreak of cases in some places is likely.

Currently, the country is the global epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 90,000 deaths, according to the independent count on Saturday by Johns Hopkins University.

Mask on the beaches

State governors, who hold the power to establish mobility restrictions and confinement orders, try to navigate the complex situation and combine the rebound in economic activity with medical prudence.

In Ohio, one of the states that applied the most drastic measures at the beginning of the crisis, the republican governor Mike DeWine, recognized the necessity to reopen the economy of the state at the same time that he remembered that the danger remains.

“I have told Ohio citizens that a large part depends on the control of each individual. I encourage people to wear masks when they go out to public places,” DeWine also told CNN.

On the beaches of New Jersey and Maryland, messages from public megaphones urged bathers to maintain social distance.

Likewise, on the west coast, the iconic beaches of Los Angeles (California) reopened this weekend, but with restrictions that require wearing a mask once out of the water and team sports games are prohibited.

Millions of unemployed

As governors proceed cautiously in reopening the country, concern grows over the severe economic impact of the activity’s paralysis due to the pandemic and uncertainty about a potential recovery from the crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“It could take a while and run until the end of next year. We really don’t know,” said Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in an unusual interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show.

US President Donald Trump has set a target for a vaccine by the end of this year, but experts are wiser and aim at least until early 2021 to make it widely available.

To alleviate economic havoc, the Fed launched its entire monetary arsenal with massive injections of liquidity into financial markets, massive purchases of debt, and has lowered interest rates to practically 0%.

Powell urged Congress to take additional fiscal measures to deal with an “unprecedented crisis,” which led more than 36 million Americans to apply for unemployment benefits.

Political fights in Washington

Following the unity initially shown in Congress, which approved with almost Republican and Democratic support almost three unanimous fiscal rescue packages for more than US $ 2.2 trillion, including direct transfers to citizens, expansion of the subsidy for unemployment, aid for small and medium-sized companies, polarization has once again taken over the Capitol.

The mostly Democratic House of Representatives approved a new $ 3 trillion stimulus package this Friday.

On this occasion, the Republicans, who control the Senate, assured that the legislation has no option to get ahead and the White House indicated its intention to veto it.

“They may think it’s okay to take a break, but people across the US are hungry, hunger doesn’t take a break. People are unemployed in the US, and that doesn’t take a break. People don’t know how going to pay the rent, “said Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader and Speaker of the House.

The first calculation of the evolution of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of the year registered a contraction of 4.8%, but the figures for the second quarter are expected to be much more dramatic.