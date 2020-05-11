Dane Salah Sulaiman, 46, said on his YouTube channel that police in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, took about an hour to deal with an incident he had reported. The officers proved that the service actually took only eight minutes. With that, he became the first prisoner under the fake news law that was beginning to apply in the Asian country.

This happened in 2018 and, two years later, attempts to punish the production and dissemination of false information intensified, especially in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic. In Brazil, at least three states have already passed laws to punish those who divulge fake news. The most recent decision is from Acre, where anyone caught distributing information on the internet about the pandemic will have to pay a fine of R $ 7,400. The punishment can reach R $ 2.2 thousand in Ceará and R $ 10.2 thousand in Paraíba, where laws were also passed.

According to analysts, however, the discourse of protecting citizens’ health can bring risks to freedom of expression and the press. The laws passed so far in the states have general information about who can be punished. For the president of the Commission for Constitutional Studies of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Ceará, Arsenia Breckenfeld, who analyzed the rule approved in her state, the law is dubious for citing “electronic or similar means”, which does not represent clarity about which platform it is.

The description is similar in the laws passed in the other two states. In addition, the lack of criteria about who will testify if the information is false can open loopholes for the restriction of press freedom, evaluates Marcelo Träsel, president of the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji). “The press produces the most information about the pandemic. And many authorities are denialists. If any of them receive the video of an epidemiologist defending the quarantine, will they consider it ‘fake news’?”, He asks. “As the laws are vague, it is up to the authorities to decide what fits and what doesn’t,” he says.

O Estadão has raised measures like these under discussion in at least five more legislative assemblies in the country. In São Paulo, state deputy Thiago Auricchio (PL) proposes a fine of up to R $ 5,500 to anyone who divulges fake news about the coronavirus. “Disinformation is dangerous at any time, but in the current situation it becomes more serious because it can cost lives”, says the parliamentarian. Similar projects are pending at the assemblies in Piauí, Amazonas, Espírito Santo and Bahia.

The movement comes after a sequence of fake news cases involving the action of the States in the face of the coronavirus crisis. In Ceará, before the fine was approved, the administration of Camilo Santana (PT) was the target of a rumor that used false audio to suggest that the governor was using the pandemic to destabilize the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. The audio was attributed to a supposed government adviser named Ricardo Certi, but he is not on the list of state employees. According to the Secretariat of the Civil House of Ceará, the case was informed to the authorities so that it can be investigated.

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB) revoked hours after signing, last Friday, a law passed by deputies that would allow the state to fine anyone who divulges information and opinions “without proof of veracity” in order to cause misinformation or to “tarnish the personal honor of authorities”. The rule would apply even to the press. “The approved text implies an addiction to form and material of unconstitutionality,” explained the governor after the veto. He promises to send a project with a new wording to the assembly.

In Bahia, the state government presented, last Tuesday, a project suggesting a fine that can reach R $ 18.8 thousand to anyone who divulges false information about pandemics.

Governor Rui Costa’s (PT) project emphasizes that texts produced by journalists and opinionated texts cannot be considered illegal. “I am unaware of the controversy created that our project to combat fake news would restrict freedom of expression. There was never that intention. More than ever, it is time for society to unite to combat this digital militia that has done so much harm to our country. Country, “says Costa.

Risk

For Cristina Tardáguila, deputy director of the International Fact-Checking Network, an entity linked to the Poynter Institute that brings together more than 80 information verification organizations, it is a risk that the State will regulate a concept that does not yet have a clear definition. She reports that regulatory experiences in countries like Thailand, India and Singapore have opened up loopholes for human rights violations.

For Cristina, the projects and fines against fake news can lead to regulations with serious consequences, such as the case of Sulaiman, mentioned at the beginning of this report. “We have already been in countries where legislation was passed and that began to experience situations of self-censorship and censorship. The possibility of Latin America replicating the failures in the fight against disinformation that happened in Asia is enormous.”

“It is a pity that this discussion, which deserves a huge democratic debate, is taking place at a time when the conversation is not flowing normally (because of the coronavirus pandemic). Any attempt to legislate on this, at this time, is opportunism”, says the director of the International Fact-Checking Network.

House also has projects

In the Chamber of Deputies, at least six projects on punishment of fake news have been presented since March 18. In five of them, deputies ask for the typification of the spread of fake news related to pandemics or risks to the country’s health security as a crime in the Penal Code. Two projects call for criminalization only for the dissemination of false information by public office holders. / COLLABORATED PEDRO PRATA.

