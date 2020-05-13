Most governors will ignore President Jair Bolsonaro’s decree, which included gyms, beauty salons and barber shops among activities considered essential and therefore authorized to operate. A survey carried out by Estadão shows that at least 18 governors, half of them in the Northeast, chose not to adhere to the decision and continue to follow guidelines established by the state departments. Another four states have services released. In São Paulo, the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic in the country, João Doria (PSDB) management says it is still studying the measure.

In reaction, Bolsonaro published a message on social networks in which he says that contradicting the presidential decree is the “worst way”, which brings out “authoritarianism”. The president also said that the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Ministry of Justice can act if governors do not want to comply with the decree.

Contrary to intensifying social isolation to stem the advancement of the new coronavirus, Bolsonaro signed the decree on Monday, arguing that the activities were related to health. At the time, the country had reached the level of 168,300 confirmed cases and 11,500 killed by the covid-19 – the number of deaths rose from 12,400 yesterday. The decree caught even the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, who was not consulted.

The effect of the decree is not automatic. As decided by the Supreme Federal Court, governors and mayors can define the measures they consider necessary, in their respective spheres, to contain the disease.

The greatest opposition to the decree comes from the Northeast region, where all nine governors spoke out – the others are those from Rio, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia, Amapá, Acre, Goiás and Paraná, in addition to the Federal District. In general, the argument is that states are already facing an increase in the epidemic curve and that easing measures of social isolation, at this time, may increase the number of cases even more.

States

“I went from the beginning in this (for isolation) and I will go to the end, even if I have to sink politically,” said Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) yesterday. “I even wanted to do it (release new activities), but my technicians don’t indicate it, they don’t recommend it because of the risk of contamination.”

Considered one of Bolsonaro’s main political opponents and facing increasing deaths by covid-19, Rio’s governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) ruled out adhering to the decree. “There is no sign that the restrictive measures will be relaxed. Encouraging entrepreneurs to reopen establishments is irresponsible,” he said in a message on Twitter. “Bolsonaro is heading towards the precipice and wants to take all of us with him.” Even in the capital, the mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), ally of the president, decreed “semi-lockdown”, as his administration calls partial blockages in the city, with a ban on traffic of people and vehicles.

With the health system collapsing, the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (PSC), studies, instead of relaxing, further intensifying restrictions. “So far, measures to deal with the pandemic are maintained,” he said in a statement.

Helder Barbalho (MDB), from Pará, used Twitter to declare opposition to the measure. “These activities will remain closed,” he said. In Rondônia, the Coronel Marcos Rocha (PSL) management informed, by note, that it intends to increase social distance. Gladson Cameli (PP), from Acre, used official channels to declare that he is studying to further tighten the measures already adopted.

“This act in no way alters the current state decree in force,” said Camilo Santana (PT), from Ceará, whose capital Fortaleza is in “lockdown” (total isolation). In Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB) said he “has been following science”. “Our goal is to save lives, we cannot accept any attitude that puts them at risk,” he said. In the state, the capital Recife and four other cities are also under block.

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB) mocked the measure: “Will Bolsonaro’s next decree determine which jet-ski tour is an essential activity?” São Luís was the first capital closed in the country because of the coronavirus.

Rui Costa (PT), from Bahia, said he would “ignore the guidelines of the federal government” and that “restrictive measures will be maintained respecting scientific criteria recognized worldwide”.

Renan Filho (MDB), from Alagoas, Wellington Dias (PT), from Piauí, Belivaldo Chagas (PSD), from Sergipe, Fátima Bezerra (PT), from Rio Grande do Norte, and João Azevêdo (Citizenship), from Paraíba, also stated that they will maintain local rules. With a decree to harden social isolation in about 30 cities, Goiás will also not follow Bolsonaro’s decision. The information was confirmed with the assistance of Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM).

In Paraná, the Ratinho Júnior (PSD) management says, in a note, that “the State Department of Health is going to decide on the functioning of essential and non-essential services”. Still according to the statement, however, “a state commission, formed by health experts, is evaluating the possibility of reopening economic activities”.

The state with the largest number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country, São Paulo has not yet decided what the reaction will be to the new decree. “We set up a meeting about this and the decision of the State of São Paulo will be placed tomorrow (today) by the governor”, said the State Secretary of Health, José Henrique Germann.

In Minas, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) delegated to the mayors the decision to adhere to the measure according to the scenario of each city. “Decree f does not alter the management autonomy of the municipalities”, he declared. Similar determination was given in Tocantins and Roraima

Accession

The governors of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and Mato Grosso declared that the activities mentioned in the decree are already allowed in the States. In some places, there are specific safety protocols to prevent coronavirus infection.

“In our case, nothing changes as we have already foreseen in our system that these activities can work, as a rule,” said Eduardo Leite (PSDB), from Rio Grande do Sul, commenting on Bolsonaro’s live decision yesterday. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

