The plenary session of the Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended excerpts from two provisional measures issued by the Jair Bolsonaro government that determined that states and municipalities would need to follow federal agency guidelines to enact measures to restrict intercity and interstate transportation during the calamity state. due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

With that, governors and mayors can adopt restrictive measures regarding locomotion and transportation.

However, according to the STF’s decision, they must be based on technical recommendations from health surveillance agencies and still need to preserve the transport of essential products and services defined by decree of the respective federative authority.

This type of link was contained in MPs 926 and 927 and was challenged in the STF by the Rede Sustentabilidade party.

In a note, the National Association of Interstate Passenger Road Transport Companies (ANATRIP), said that the STF understood that it is not for the Union to interfere in “intermunicipal and urban transport, which is the responsibility of the states and municipalities respectively.”

The lawyer specialized in government relations Claudio Timm, partner at TozziniFreire Advogados, praised the decision of the STF in a note. For him, the rule seeks “to preserve the harmony between the federal entities in the exercise of such competences”.

Claudio Timm pointed out that “it makes sense the reservation made by Minister Edson Fachin, that States, the Federal District and municipalities should support their rules on sanitary measures of isolation and quarantine, among others, in scientific evidence and in the recommendations of the World Organization of Health (WHO) “.

“Thus, the measures to be adopted by these federative entities must have a concrete scientific basis, moving away from eminently political or subjective criteria”, he observed.

