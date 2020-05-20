BRASILIA – The agreement on the Kandir Law approved on Wednesday, 20, by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) may generate a transfer of up to R $ 5.2 billion, still in 2020, for states and municipalities. The estimate is Ministry of Economy.

According to the Finance Secretary of the portfolio, Waldery Rodrigues, this amount can only be transferred if Congress approves the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Federative Pact. Otherwise, transfer it until December drops to R $ 4 billion.

Ministry of Economy already outlines scenarios to carry out compensation to States and municipalities.

The Ministry of Economy foresees two schedules, which vary with the approval or not of the PEC of the Federative Pact. With PEC, governors and mayors will receive R $ 5.2 billion per year between 2020 and 2022 and R $ 4 billion per year between 2023 and 2030. Then, the value goes decreasing until reaching zero in 2037.

Without PEC, the initial value is R $ 4 billion per year between 2020 and 2030 and decreases in the following year until reach zero in 2037.

Passed in 1996, the Kandir Law exempted part of the exports and defined a temporary compensation, by the federal government, of the temporary losses of the states in the collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

The compensation was never defined, and the dispute lasted for 24 years. With the agreement, the Union must transfer R $ 65.6 billion by 2037 for states and municipalities. In exchange for the transfer, all the actions filed in court by the states against the Union, and related to the Kandir Law, will be withdrawn.

Despite the approval by the STF, the issue is not yet definitively resolved. According to the decision, it will be up to the National Congress to decide on a preliminary draft law, to be forwarded by the Union within up to 60 days.

The agreement provides for a minimum transfer of R $ 58 billion. Of the rest, R $ 3.6 billion are conditional on the approval of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the federative pact – the transfer will be made within three years after the promulgation of the new rules.

Another R $ 4 billion depends on the oil auction of the Atapu and Sépia blocks, which were scheduled for this year, but have yet to be confirmed.

