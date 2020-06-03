Every week, the Federal Government will announce in what color the States are located within the covid-19 traffic light based on indicators previously agreed between the governors and federal health authorities.

The National Conference of Governors (Conago) agreed with the Government of the Republic that, only after the States and the federal Ministry of Health reach a consensus on the number of infections by Covid-19, the total number of intubated patients, among others indicators, weekly traffic light will be announced publicly of each entity towards economic and social reactivation.

“Only when we have reached this consensus between the Federation and the States will this Covid traffic light be made public, which, I understand, the Federal Government plans to make public in daily conferences that Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell is giving and this will correspond to a data that will be reported on Thursdays with the idea that the following Monday, when that new traffic light comes into force, “explained Carlos Mendoza Davis, Governor of Baja California Sur and President of the Conago.

After a videoconference that took place on Tuesday, which lasted for more than three hours, and which was led by the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero; Carlos Mendoza reported in an interview for Aristegui Live that the governors agreed with the Federation determine the traffic light in consensus and that the Federal Government issue general provisions that, in its opinion, the entities must apply to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

As agreed, he explained that the federal Ministry of Health will inform every week and in writing to the States, the indicators it took into account to locate each entity within the Covid-19 traffic light.

The states may clarify if they consider that the indicators sent by the federal Secretary of Health disagree with the data recorded by the entity.

“After this shipment is made to us, each State will proceed to analyze your own traffic light and if it had any discrepancy, there will be a space to be able to dialogue with the Federal Government and argue back and forth regarding this difference that may exist, ”he indicated.

In the case of Baja California Sur when there are differences with the indicators The Federation talks to reach consensus. Sometimes, he shared, these are differences in judgment.

“For example, in the case of the Federal Government, patients are being recovered 15 days after manifesting symptoms. In the case of Baja California Sur, because we have observed cases with symptoms even further, we have decided to wait until 21 days have passed and that there is a review by a doctor who can certify that there are no symptoms and that it can occur discharge this person but it does not mean that one is wrong and another is okay. They are simply different parameters those that are established in relation to that specific assumption, ”said the president of Conago.

In case of considering it necessary, he informed that the States will be able to group together to adopt a unique traffic light as those that make up the Megalopolis already did.

Even, he said, in the same State there may be signalized differences by grouping of municipalities.

“Those who consider that it is useful to group, can group and even, the possibility is open that within a State there may be various regional or municipal traffic lights, according to how the pandemic occurs, “he announced.

The state president emphasized that it is about reaching a consensus among records of the Federation and the states based on specific indicators.

“The idea of ​​having this agreed traffic light where the federal voice participates but also the one we have from the States is that we can unify that vision and review that the data that give rise to the determination of a traffic light are the same that we are observing and if there were any in terms of the number of beds available, the number of infected, the number of intubated in short, the different variables, because before the traffic light we will have to solve where the error is and correct it ”, he added.

Conago warns of low collection in states due to pandemic

The president of the Conago, Carlos Mendoza Davis, reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic, some States and Municipalities register lower collection.

“The collection in states and municipalities has come down to us and in many cases, they have been tools that we have put with tax exemptions in favor of the economic reactivation of our states ”, he affirmed.

Faced with this scenario, he explained that, in a meeting with the Minister of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, the governors raised the need that in the medium term a new formula for the distribution of resources be applied through a new federal treasury pact Where the Federation does not take 80 percent of the entire budget and only 15 percent is distributed to the States and 5 percent to the Municipalities.