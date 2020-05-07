15 minutes. Venezuela and the United States (USA) entered a new stage of tension on Wednesday, worsening – even more – relations between the two nations. The reason? The alleged “maritime attacks” suffered by the Nicolás Maduro regime over the weekend.

Maduro, in a live broadcast, assured that the US intended to “assassinate” him to achieve a change of government in Venezuela.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected Maduro’s blunt accusations and said he will use “all the tools” necessary to repatriate two compatriots detained in Venezuela for their alleged involvement in the maritime attacks.

“If the (Nicolás) Maduro regime decides to retain them, we will use all the tools at our disposal to bring them back“Pompeo stoked during a press conference.

“We are starting to see the process and find out if they are indeed Americans and from there we will see which way to go,” he added.

Alleged attack

The Nicolás Maduro regime reported that the Americans Airan Berry and Luke Denman were arrested two days ago when they tried to enter the country through the coasts of the central state of Aragua, two hours from Caracas.

According to the first report, the Americans were part of a “mercenary force” that was trying to remove Maduro from power.

For further pressure, Maduro released a video on Wednesday in which a man, who claims to be Luke Denman, is heard saying that he had orders to take the main air terminal in Venezuela and guarantee the transfer of Maduro to the United States.

“I had to make sure that I took control of the airport so that we could do a Maduro’s safe transfer to the plane“said the American, who, he assured, joined the US Armed Forces in 2006 and specialized in infiltration and tactical work. Currently, he is no longer an active military man.

Military contractor

Denman added that his participation in the plan consisted of establishing “own security”, communicating with the towers of the airport that serves Caracas and “bringing the planes in.”

“One (of those planes) was to take Maduro and take him to the United States”, he maintained during a 30-question questionnaire.

Denman also said that he worked with Jordan Goudreau, representative of the military contractor Silvercorp, to carry out actions leading to the overthrow of Maduro.

And who commands Goudreau? Denman pointed out that the person in charge of said institution was “the president Donald trump“

“On Trump’s orders”

With the alleged evidence that Nicolás Maduro handles, he reinforced the idea that Donald Trump is behind all the maritime attacks to “eliminate him.”

“More and more evidence is emerging”Maduro said. “This is the truth: an armed raid, prepared by mercenary groups, by the Silvercorp company, on orders from Donald Trump“he continued.

Pompeo, who was amused by Maduro’s remarks, alleged that the United States was unrelated to the failed attacks.

“There was no direct US involvement in this operation, if we had been involved it would have been different“added.

A battered relationship

Venezuela and the United States were close political and commercial allies for years, but the close relationship turned 180 degrees with the coming to power of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), who moved closer to nations like Russia and China.

This foreign policy was maintained with Chávez’s successor, Nicolás Maduro, whom fifty countries, with the United States at the top, do not recognize as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

These fifty nations have recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela since January 2019, a fact that ended up putting the relationship between the United States and the South American country in the freezer.

After the recognition, the Donald Trump Administration deepened its policy of sanctions against Venezuela. In addition, Maduro is accused and sought by the US Justice for the crimes of money laundering, corruption and drug trafficking. His capture and delivery to the United States, according to the State Department, consists of 15 million dollars. A figure that, for many insurgents, could be attractive.