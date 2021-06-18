Statements by Rafa Cabrera Bello first round US Open 2021

Rafa Cabrera Bello (-3) the US Open from Torrey pines. 68-stroke lap to be within a single stroke of the leaders, Russell henley Y Louis Oosthuizen. The Canarian golfer was very satisfied with his game after the round and left some very interesting reflections on why, when he is playing well, the US Open is a tournament that adapts well to his style of golf.

Confidence and a lot of desire in this US Open … “The feeling of qualifying for the US Open through the preview was very good, I was very happy and obviously this happened only a couple of Mondays ago, so it was very recent. And also, the fact that you played well last year at the US Open gives you that extra confidence, good memories and good vibes.

Balance of the day … “I think everything worked out very well today. Without looking at the statistics I would say that I took quite a few fairways, quite a few greens, when I failed I managed to be on the good side, I made good recoveries and, obviously, I had that moment of luck with the eagle chip in hole 18. It was a rush, it always is, but in one more Great. There was also a birdie option that was very close, but I am very happy.

Why the US Open is good for him (six cuts in seven starts) … «I think my career has made me stronger in the face of adversity. I have had to suffer on the field at times, I have not always had good rebounds and some things I have done have not worked as well as I thought. All this has given me a lot of patience. This tournament also helps me because it forces you to be 100 percent focused, if not more, on every hit and I sometimes make silly mistakes because I potentially lose focus for a second and here I am with all six senses on the game and on. every hit. All of that helps me. And, of course, being a Great is a motivation. I also think that when I’m playing well I don’t miss many shots and the US Open adapts to that style of player, who hits straight, recovers well and hits good irons. When my game is good, I can do all that well and I think today is the demonstration.

Good speed control on the greens … “I have had a couple of bad swings, but the vast majority have been good swings, I have been in control, aggressive from the tee and more careful when shooting to the green. I have kicked well. I have left the long putts close without suffering, the compromises of torque I have also put, maybe I could have had more determination in some birdie putt of five or six meters, but it is the US Open and you don’t want to complicate yourself with downhill putts » .

The good evolution of his game … «The last few weeks I have noticed a lot better in the game and the results are showing it. Last week I failed the cut, it is true, but the truth is that I was very tired without sounding an excuse. The weekend has not been bad for me to rest. I got here on Saturday, but I was locked up like a bat until Monday. My game is better.

His brother’s work on the stock market… «Miguel makes him very excited and he does it very well. He tries to help me with all the love in the world like a brother does and I am very grateful that he is with me. He knows what he has to say to me. He is doing very well although sometimes he would surely do it differently.