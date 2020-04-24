The actor of Dominican origin Andrés García spoke about his relationship with Luis Miguel, which is broken despite having been as a family long ago.

Last April 19 “El Sol de México” turned 50 and asked the actor if he had congratulated him, he said no: “Not because we had a scratch there, like a year or two ago, precisely I think that for a birthday that I i got upset So he didn’t contact me anymore, but I wish him the best, ”he explained.

However, the histrion only wishes the singer the best: “I am pleased that he is working again, I am pleased that he has already solved some of his problems and I sincerely wish him well.”

In an interview with the program “De Primera Mano”, García ruled out that he could look for the interpreter of “La unconditional”, but “if he ever needed me I would help him, if he lets himself be helped”.

The naturalized Mexican actor is known for saying things the way he thinks them and some time ago he exploded against the singer, whom he helped in his early years in music and even Luis Miguel referred to him as “dad”.

“He is an extraordinary singer. I have loved him a lot all my life, but he has taken a way of being that does not seem to me and I do not agree. It seems to me a lack of respect to send me to call me by phone with a third party, “he told the program” Ventaneando “that time.

On that occasion, he also took the opportunity to remind El Sol de México, that before he became a star, he already was: “No bastard, I am Andrés García, teacher. I am a star before you and you became star thanks to me. Then talk to me, do not send me a third party, but I do not want anything bad, “he said on that occasion.

Your health

Regarding his health, the soap opera actor such as “The body of desire” and “The privilege of loving” said that he continues to recover from a spinal operation that he underwent three years ago, but it has been quite slow.

Before, I walked with a walker and now with a cane. You have also taken some steps without a cane, but you should always use a prop.

García, who will soon be 80 years old, assured that death is recurrent in his life: “I think about it every day, at my age you already bring death to the side. And every day I think about it and think a lot about how I’m going to take that step. I have been in danger of death. I have made several wills, I had a back operation that lasted 12 hours, I had leukemia and I currently have anemia, a very severe anemia, ”Andrés García revealed with concern.

