Roman Reigns out of Wrestlemania 36

The FOX television network has released a statement explaining that the wrestler Roman Reigns will not be at Wrestlemania 36. Yesterday we published that the wrestler was not going to participate in the biggest event of the year to prevent problems due to his chronic leukemia. This FOX announcement is the first official confirmation by a media outlet involved with WWE in the United States.

FOX Official Statement

Some months ago, Roman Reigns announced that he was leaving the ring for a while because he had to face an old enemy that returned: leukemia.

Reigns he beat the disease and his return to WWE was big, the Universe gave it a great reception and everything had passed normally until before the emergency caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Big Dog’ was scheduled to face Wrestlemania 36 against the veteran universal WWE champion, Goldberg, however, he preferred to decline, as having suffered from some type of cancer makes him a risk patient and avoided making the trip to the Performance Center from Orlando.

The company itself gave the superstars free rein in the previous weeks, to decide whether or not to take part in the great event to be held on April 4 and 5.

