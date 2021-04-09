Statement on athletes expelled from EXATLON USA

Telemundo The Team Contendientes of the 5th Season of Exatlon USA.

Since the news broke about the possible expulsion of two athletes from Exatlon United States for breach of contract, many have been the theories that have been woven in different fan portals about what would have happened behind the scenes in the so-called “Fiercest Competition of the World. Planet”.

Athletes expelled and others sanctioned

Different well-known portals and YouTube fan channels reported on the expulsion of two athletes from the competition for violating the imposed rules, a fact that at NowHow we were able to confirm with sources from the program’s production.

What is known today, thanks to these sources mentioned, is that both Denisse Novoa, on the side of Team Contendientes, and “El Tanque” Frank Beltre, on the side of Team Famosos, would no longer be part of the competition. as illicit substances and cell phones were found on them, both of which are strictly prohibited by the production of the competition program.

Until today, Friday, April 9, there had not been an official statement from Telemundo, the home of Exatlon United States, to keep the continuity of the program in balance, since between what is transmitted on the screen and the recordings there would be approximately two weeks of difference . In advance, it was possible to know on different YouTube channels specialized in Exatlon United States, that this coming Sunday, April 11, would be the day when Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre definitively leave the competition, and even sanctions are imposed on other athletes who would have been involved in the offense that caused his expulsion.

Official statement on expelled athletes

Looking ahead to this Sunday, April 11, when the two aforementioned athletes are no longer part of the competition program, the television network issued the following official statement that was sent to us through one of its spokespersons:

“In order to preserve the integrity of the competition, there are strict rules and guidelines that all Exatlon USA participants must follow. Some athletes broke these rules and are being reprimanded. Our highest priority is to foster a safe and fair competitive environment for all participants and to ensure that anyone who violates the program’s rules and regulations is reprimanded. ”

In this way, Telemundo faces the situation of the admonished athletes, making it clear that the company took measures with respect to those who would have incurred the fouls that go against the duty of a sports competition of the stature of Exatlon United States.

On the side of Frank and Denisse, there have been no comments beyond messages on social networks that have made the followers form their own anticipated conclusions, but once out of the competition both athletes will be able to tell their version of the story officially .

Despite the controversy: Exatlon United States continues

Meanwhile the competition continues with heart attack circuits and impressive prizes, making history with more than a million dollars, it has even been possible to know from our internal sources that this next April 11 there will be no ceremony of struggle for permanence, but rather Otherwise, the athletes will measure forces by two cars.

