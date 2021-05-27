Statement from Adamari López on video from her home: “I know this is difficult news to assimilate, but I want to be honest with you …”

After Adamari Lopez make known exclusively the separation of the father from his daughter, Toni Costa, to our colleague Mandy Fridmann and that “Chaparrita” herself said it in the program that leads, Hoy Día, Has published a video statement on his Instagram account stating that he understood very well what it is a difficult news to assimilate.

“Hello, Hello my beautiful people and those who always accompany me in each of my steps. Today I want to share with you that I have decided to part with Toni. I know it’s a difficult news to communicate and assimilate, but as I have always done and with honesty characterizes me, I prefer to be heard from me. As you well know, I have been focused on living a healthy lifestyle for some time… And it was precisely this stage of reflection that has led me to take this step in my life. After almost ten years of union and having the happiness of together procreating our adored AlaïaI’ve decided to reassess our relationship and take time to see if we can rescue it. On more than one occasion, life has given me opportunities to continue growing and learning. But above all things, it has taught me that with tenacity, love and patience, everything can always be achieved …… I hope you respect this decision and give me all your support, I love you very much ”, were part of the words of the Telemundo presenter.

Adamari emphasized that precisely for Alaïa’s well-being her privacy be taken into account, emphasizing that these would be the only statements she was going to offer in this regard. In a very calm way, dressed in white and seemingly without makeup, Adamari gave once again and literally, her best face to communicate to her followers and fans of the difficult decision in a very serene and positive way.

In the morning hours, “Chaparrita” herself also made the news known to her colleagues and viewers. Minutes later he posted the statement through this video and not as is customary, generally, in the entertainment industry, by written means. The also actress preferred to face all the people who day by day follow not only the television program that she presents for the network Telemundo but also to all the followers who follow step by step part of the daily life that he publishes on their social networks.

In all these years of experience, her own fans have grown fond of the Puerto Rican’s family, especially Toni and Alaïa. So far, the Spanish dancer has not issued any official statement.