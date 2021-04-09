State Street financial consortium offers its technology for trading with bitcoin

Key facts:

It will offer investors cryptocurrency trading on its currency trading system.

The platform is scheduled to go live in mid-2021.

According to the information published this Friday, April 9 by the Financial Times, the financial group based in the United States is going to partner with Pure Digital, a startup based in London, United Kingdom, whose goal is to be an institutional platform for bitcoin.

The new trading space will offer cryptocurrency trading to investors, through their existing banking relationships through State Street’s Currenex platform. The service is scheduled go into operation in mid-2021the asset manager noted.

David Newns, Global Head of Global Link Execution Services at State Street Global Markets, stated that Currenex forex trading platform technology “It will move seamlessly into the digital realm.”

Pure Digital was founded by Campbell Adams, a currency markets expert who created a currency exchange center with the backing of a consortium of a dozen banks in 2014, according to the British-born newspaper.

“Banks tell us that they cannot ignore customer demand for crypto assets and realize that this is a market they have to enter,” explained Lauren Kiley, CEO of Pure Digital, as reported by the Financial Times.

The world of cryptocurrencies needs to mature

For his part, Campbell Adams, founder of Pure Digital, was quoted by Coindesk as saying that “the world of digital currencies needs to grow and mature.”

He added that highly balanced financial institutions are needed to be involved in the price-making process. ‘The primary market doesn’t really exist. There are a ton of disparate exchanges out there with different rules of engagement and systems. And this is manifested in very fragmented market data, “he opined.

“State Street has agreed to explore the digital asset areas trading space with us, and we are working together on the technology,” said Kiley. He announced that there are already a couple of banks that have signed with them and several others in progress.

Unlike a cryptocurrency exchange, Pure Digital says it is building an over-the-counter offer (OTC) with bilateral lines of credit and transparency, so that top-tier banks “can see exactly who they are dealing with and can turn counterparties on and off however they want,” Kiley added. “All these banks are waking up to crypto and they can’t ignore it anymore,” he added.

The executive director added in this regard, that financial institutions must find a way to get involved and provide services to meet customer demand, or they will begin to lose relevance over time.

Banks explore cryptocurrency ecosystem

The launch of the Pure Digital platform is the latest in a line of announcements from major financial firms exploring Bitcoin, taking tentative steps to play a bigger role in the world of cryptocurrencies.

State Street’s decision comes less than a week before Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, goes public through a direct listing. As CriptoNoticias reported earlier this week, the exchange said it had 56 million verified users at the end of the first quarter, with 6.1 million transactions on monthly averages. Quarterly trading volume was $ 335 billion.

Coinbase’s decision coincides with other relevant movements in the corporate world of Wall Street and cryptocurrencies. BNY Mellon, the world’s largest financial custodian, would be the service provider for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposed by Anthony Scaramucci’s First Trust Advisors and SkyBridge Capital.

State Street’s Currenex is working on building a platform for cryptocurrency trading. Source: wikipedia.org

Northen Trust and Standard Chartered formed a partnership in December last year to offer cryptocurrency custody services through a company in the UK. Bank of New York Mellon followed suit in February with the announcement that it would offer clients cryptocurrency custody services, while Goldman Sachs restarted its digital asset trading desk.

In mid-March, Morgan Stanley became the first major bank in the United States to offer its private clients access to three bitcoin funds.

However, many banks they are still cautious with the cryptocurrency industry, despite the high returns generated by bitcoin.

The price of the cryptocurrency grew by 300% in 2020 and its value has already almost doubled since the beginning of 2021. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $ 58,392 and has risen 1.5% in the last 24 hours. The volume traded in the last 24 hours is USD 48 billion.