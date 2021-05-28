State sick days law will now cover anyone absent for vaccine side effects

One of the main concerns of many when deciding to get the COVID-19 vaccine is the suffer the side effects that can be so strong, that you even have to miss work. And for those who have already been through this situation and for those who have not yet injected due to that fear, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave you some very good news this Thursday, that from now on the state sick days law will cover anyone who cannot go to work due to feeling unwell after injecting.

This is the new measure that joins a series of benefits that the state president has been announcing in recent weeks, to try to convince New Yorkers to get vaccinated and eliminate any worries they may have about going for injections, including losing one or two days’ pay if they have to stay at home.

“If that’s a problem for you, that problem is solved. You will not miss a day of pay to receive a vaccine, “he said. the governor.

Cuomo’s new mandate on sick days adds to another state labor policy, which obliges employers to give workers four hours off so that they can miss to go to receive the vaccine, as well as another four hours in the following days to get a second dose.

Cuomo also reported Thursday that mobile vaccination sites that were set up more than a couple of weeks ago in Grand Central Terminal and in Penn Station are extended for another week, to continue to facilitate vaccination for people at a time when the rate of immunization continues to slow. Until this Thursday only 44.8% of the total population of the state, including New Yorkers ages 12 to 17, were already ‘fully’ vaccinated.

Just counting adults 18 years and older throughout the state, 64.4% have already taken at least one dose, while 55.8% of that segment of the population is already fully immunized with both doses.

“New Yorkers are making progress fighting COVID-19 every day, and it is critical that we continue to focus on increasing the vaccination rate,” Cuomo said, adding that “the number of people coming in for vaccines is decreasing, so we are creating new and creative incentives to end people’s excuses or fears about vaccines. We can defeat this terrible virus and reimagine the New York State for the future, but we need all those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so ”.

The president also indicated that the coronavirus positivity rate statewide this Thursday was at 0.65%, the lowest since August 27, while hospitalizations are at their lowest level since November 1, with 1,223 patients, and at the same time that only 10 people died in the last day.

This is how vaccination goes in NY: