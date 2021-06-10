State Senate ‘kills’ bill that would make Sarah Feinberg president of the MTA



Cuomo’s proposal would make Sarah Feinberg the first woman in history to be the president of the MTA.

Photo: MTA / Andrew Cashin / Courtesy

Just 24 hours after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a ‘last minute’ proposal that sought to split the leadership of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)And that would make Sarah Feinberg the first woman in history to be the president of that agency, the State Senate ‘killed’ the bill by deciding not to put it to a vote.

The proposal, which was sent to the Legislature Monday night in the final days of the session ending Thursday, would have divided Pat Foye’s current role as president and CEO into two distinct positions. In this way, Janno Lieber, the current director of development of the MTA, would become the CEO, while Sarah Feinberg, current interim president of NYC Transit, would have been nominated as president of the board of directors.

Senator Diane savino, the sponsor of the bill, told local media that the bill would not make progress because “apparently, there is a great lack of support for this idea.”

Following Cuomo’s announcement, various organizations that defend New York City Subway riders and some transportation worker unions criticized the measure, stating that it had been introduced without sufficient time to analyze it and provide it would give the Governor more control over the MTA.

But in addition, several senators also opposed the measure, as it would allow Cuomo to bypass the confirmation process to create the Lieber role, allowing the Governor to ‘handpick’ a person to the top position, instead to submit the nomination to a vote before the State Senate. In the afternoon of this Wednesday, neither the MTA nor the Governor’s office had reacted to reports that the proposal would not be voted on in Albany.