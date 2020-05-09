Petrobras, through its press office, says that it faced “enormous difficulty” to acquire tests and specialized services to face the spread of covid-19 among its employees. But, even so, it was one of the first Brazilian companies to carry out examinations on a large scale. “At the company, there are about 40 tests per group of one thousand people and, for comparison, this rate in the United States is about 23 per thousand people,” he said, adding that the American figure is from Johns Hopkins University.

The company also states that, since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been adopting a series of preventive measures. Among them, “guidelines on hygiene and respiratory etiquette, reduction in the number of operational activities, changes in the operational routine to enable the distance between people, continuous monitoring and testing of all suspected employees, isolation with pre-shipment medical monitoring, screening medical and pre-shipment rapid testing “.

Regarding the use of masks, which started to be distributed by the state company on April 26, when the company had 510 confirmations from Covid-19, the company argues that it had difficulty finding the item on the market and, therefore, at first , instructed employees to purchase on their own.

The National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP) says that companies “have been establishing contingency procedures to maintain operations safely and in accordance with regulations, which has been monitored daily by the ANP”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.