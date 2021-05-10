State-of-the-art technology to assist first responders in their work

05/10/2021 at 9:41 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The mayor of the coastal city of Stamford was the one who asked local emergency services to search for new safety technologies. From this request was born Carbyne, a cloud-based emergency communication platform, which was installed in August. Allows a 911 communicator to send a text message to the caller. This includes a link, which once opened initiates a video chat.

Carbyne is an Israeli company and one of many technology companies around the world that have assisted emergency services and health authorities during the pandemic. Founded in 2016 by Amir Elichai, he came up with the idea after he was robbed on a beach. However, the platform has been used to augment and assist first responders, and emergency teams, in their work. With this application you can ask for help more efficiently and directly.

As stated by Amir Elichai: “On average, after governments started using Carbyne, have seen a 25% reduction in time to dispatch first responders of emergency, a reduction of 15% in the total number of rescuers sent and a reduction of 50% in jokes or erroneous calls “.