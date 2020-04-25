The number of deaths from a new coronavirus has risen to 1,667 in the state of Sao Paulo. According to the State Health Secretariat, 20,004 cases are confirmed in 285 paulistas until 3 pm this Saturday, 25. Within 24 hours, 155 new deaths have been confirmed.

Between the new confirmed deaths, is the first recorded in a child under 10 years old in the capital of São Paulo. THE victim was seven months old and had comorbidities, which were not detailed by the secretariat.

According to the government, 58.9% of the ICU beds are occupied in the State. THE The situation is more serious in Greater São Paulo, which occupies 77.3%. In the capital, the occupancy was 67% in ICU beds for covid-19 in the municipal system on Friday, 24.

Within 24 hours, 1,000 new patients were admitted new coronavirus in the state, increasing to 7.4 thousand the number of suspected and confirmed cases in hospitals (of which 2,906 are in the ICU).

Fatal victims include 974 men and 693 women. Most deaths are from patients over 60 years of age, which are 75.4% of the total. Outside this group, the distribution is as follows: 211 dead between 50 and 59 years old; 120 between 40 and 49 years; 60 between 30 and 39 years old; 14 between 20 and 29 years old; four between 10 and 19 years old; and one under 10 years old.

Of the total fatalities, 83.6% had identified risk factors. The main ones are: heart disease (59.8%), diabetes mellitus (43.5%), pneumopathy (12.4%), kidney disease (12.3%) and neurological disease (11%). Other factors identified are immunosuppression, obesity, asthma, hematological diseases and liver diseases.

Most of the 20,004 cases are concentrated in the following cities: São Paulo (13,098), Osasco (470), São Bernardo do Campo (463), Guarulhos (455), Santos (419), Santo André (339), Campinas (256), Barueri (219) and São José dos Campos ( 174).

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.