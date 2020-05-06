RIO – The State of Rio de Janeiro recorded 58 deaths and 670 new cases of covid-19 in the 24-hour period. There are now 1,123 people killed by the disease in the state, where there are 12,391 confirmed cases. Another 361 deaths are under investigation. The information is from the bulletin released on the afternoon of Tuesday, 5, by the State Department of Health.

The capital of Rio de Janeiro concentrates more than half of deaths from the virus, with a total of 713 deaths and 7,832 confirmed cases. The municipality of Duque de Caxias has the second highest number of deaths (84) and cases (502) in the state. Then, the cities with the highest number of victims are Nova Iguaçu (49 deaths), Niterói (31), São Gonçalo (26), São João de Meriti (22), Belford Roxo (17), Volta Redonda (16), Mesquita (15), Macaé (14), Maricá (12) and Itaboraí (11).

Another 38 municipalities have up to ten deaths from the new coronavirus.

The 12,391 confirmed cases are distributed across the capital (7,832), Duque de Caxias, Niterói (458), Nova Iguaçu (443), Volta Redonda (358), São Gonçalo (331), São João de Meriti (239), Itaboraí (236 ), Belford Roxo (200), Mesquita (180), Magé (122), Petrópolis (104), Nilópolis (103), Maricá (91), Campos dos Goytacazes (75), Queimados (72), Nova Friburgo (61) , Teresópolis (61), Angra dos Reis (58), Cabo Frio (55), Itaguaí (51), Macaé (50).

In addition to these, another 60 municipalities, in all regions of the state, have already been affected by the coronavirus and have up to 50 confirmed cases of the disease.

Council presses Witzel

This week, a council made up of about ten renowned health professionals delivered to the governor of Rio, Wilson Witzel, a letter asking for the radicalization of social isolation in the state to contain the progress of the coronavirus – that is, the so-called lockdown. The measures, discussed at a meeting last Thursday, include roadblocks and an effective ban on the movement of people and vehicles, which have increased in recent weeks.

The governor, for his part, has already said that the imposition of total closure should start from the Judiciary.

