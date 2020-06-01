Social isolation measures in the state of Rio de Janeiro to contain the progress of the coronavirus will be extended throughout this week, said the state government, which is already discussing loosening measures to be adopted later this month. The quarantine decree expired on Sunday, but will be extended until the end of the week.

“The determinations are still valid during this week and the public security forces of the State continue to assist the actions of the city halls,” informed the Guanabara Palace.

The state is already discussing relaxation measures to be adopted later this month and a model of colored flags has already been designed to be implemented soon.

“To address the gradual reopening of the economy, the government will hold a meeting, with the participation of representatives of several secretariats and of the Health Commission, also on Monday. The meeting will discuss the easing schedule for restrictive measures and the rules techniques for each area or service “, added the Fluminense government.

Rio’s city hall is also studying the relaxation of social isolation gradually this month. The loosening would be done in six phases and would depend on variables such as supply of beds, occupancy rate in hospitals, transmission curve of Covid-19 and deaths caused by respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus in the city.

As of last Sunday, the State had 5,344 deaths and 53,388 cases of the disease.

