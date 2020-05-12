Niterói, São Gonçalo, Nova Iguaçu and the capital of Rio have together more than 13,400 infected with the new coronavirus, according to official data, and have started to adopt more restrictions on the movement of people in important points of each region. These are four of the five cities most affected by covid-19 in the state – the other is Duque de Caxias. Since the early hours of this Tuesday (12), the municipality of Rio, for example, prohibits the passage of private vehicles through 11 of its neighborhoods for those who do not live in the respective localities.

Niterói, which has already banned Icaraí Beach, expands restrictive measures to contain the expansion of covid-19 19/03/2020 REUTERS / Pilar Olivares

Photo: .

The neighborhoods with these restrictions are Santa Cruz, Realengo, Guaratiba, Taquara and Freguesia, in the west, Tijuca (Praça Saens Peña), Méier, Grajaú, Pavuna, Madureira and Cascadura, in the north. Interestingly, the city did not determine this partial lockdown in any area of ​​the south of the city, which has four neighborhoods among the ten with more cases of the disease.

In Niterói, barriers were set up on several access roads to the city as early as Monday (11), also with the express order of the local city hall to only allow free passage of vehicles if there was proof that they were residents.

In São Gonçalo, streets of the shopping center dawned on Tuesday closed by municipal guards. The Alcântara boardwalk, district of the municipality, where thousands of people circulate daily, was blocked with bars and the authorities’ guidance was to approach pedestrians to find out if they had an extreme need to walk there. If they did not prove this, they were recommended to return home.

At first, the city of Gonçalo did not determine the imposition of fines for anyone caught in the shopping center disobeying the order to collect. But that can change.

Also in Nova Iguaçu, restrictive measures have been in effect since Monday (11), with rigidity in allowing private and pedestrian cars to access the streets of the city center. To overcome these sanitary barriers, it is necessary to show a document that attests that the person has or is looking for some essential trade or that is a resident there.

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 across the Middle East

Source: Silvio Alves Barsetti