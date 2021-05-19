State of Maryland in the US suppresses its state anthem considered racist

The state of Maryland, in the northeastern United States, suppressed its controversial American Civil War anthem, the lyrics of which praised the slave-owning South.

“We repealed the state anthem, which is a relic of the Confederacy,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, ratifying the repeal law.

The Democrat-controlled state legislature voted in March to remove it, and Hogan, a moderate Republican, agreed, noting that it was “clearly out of date and out of context.”

The song, “Maryland, My Maryland,” was written during the civil war of 1861-65 by James Ryder Randall, a sympathizer of the Confederate cause.

Adopted as a Maryland anthem in 1939, at a time when racial segregation ruled the state, the lyrics refer to former President Abraham Lincoln as a “despot” and “scum of the north.”

Maryland was a slave state, but it did not secede from the Union during the Civil War.

Until last year, the song was played at official ceremonies, but due to controversy, the organizers of the famous Preakness Stakes horse race withdrew it in the 2020 edition.

The authorities have not yet chosen a replacement anthem, but several alternatives are being considered.

The song’s withdrawal comes amid a wave of revisionism on Confederate monuments across the United States, and as the country has been reflecting on its past of racism and discrimination after several African-American deaths shot by police officers.

