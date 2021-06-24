State of exception denounced in Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY.

LThe president of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Antonia Urrejola, affirmed yesterday that the “prolongation of the de facto state of exception in Nicaragua seeks to inhibit dissent” in a year in which President Daniel Ortega will put his power at stake in presidential elections .

Urrejola presented a report during a session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) in which he reported the arrest of at least 20 opponents in recent weeks, including the presidential hopefuls Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro and Miguel Mora, stressed ..

There is “a context of generalized impunity and constant human rights violations as part of a new phase of repression” that is due to “the refusal of the Nicaraguan State to hold fair, free and transparent elections,” said the IACHR’s special rapporteur for Nicaragua.

On the other hand, José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, said in an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río, to Radio Image, that Mexico’s position is incomprehensible.

He noted that “they vindicate the principle of non-interference and at the same time commit the brutality of pointing out that in Nicaragua democratic institutions should be respected when there are none, there are no democratic institutions.” He insisted that “the only thing that must be respected in Nicaragua is the will of (Daniel) Ortega and his wife, who is the vice president.”

The Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union expressed its concern “about the recent events in which political, civil and free expression freedoms are being attacked in Nicaragua.”

Without mediating a discussion in plenary to show the position of each political force, the official pronouncement of the Permanent Council established that “the decision to convene consultations with the Mexican ambassador in Nicaragua is valued, to know the status of the political-legal actions carried out by the government of that country, who have put at risk the integrity and freedom of representatives of the opposition, activists and personalities of civil society ”.

He added that the Mexican Legislative Power “vows for the Nicaraguan people to recover public spaces for reconciliation, internal peace and unrestricted respect for human rights.”

EU IMPULSA COUP, ACCUSES ORTEGA

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, assured yesterday that the 20 opponents imprisoned, five months before the elections, are not “candidates” or “politicians”, but “criminals” who attacked “against the security of the country” by trying to organize a “coup”.

That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and that is what will be punished in due course, “said Ortega in an official televised ceremony. He accused them of being “agents of the Yankee empire” who “conspire against Nicaragua to overthrow the government.”

Until yesterday there were about 20 people arrested for “inciting foreign interference” and “applauding sanctions” against the Sandinista government, including five presidential hopefuls, politicians, a banker and even Ortega’s former comrades in arms.

