Santo Domingo, RD.

After the first declaration of national emergency issued on March 19, issued for 25 days to confront and contain the advance of COVID-19 in the country, contained by decree 134-20, President Danilo Medina has had to request its extension on four occasions, facing the refusal of the congressmen, who in each case have set their caps.

The first declaration of a state of emergency was made pursuant to the authorization granted by the National Congress through Resolution number 62-20 of March 19, 2020.

In its article two of decree 153-20, it specifies that the Executive Power must render periodic reports to the bicameral commission of the National Congress to follow up on the state of emergency.

Five days before the expiration of this term, the President requested an extension to the National Congress for another 25 days, in response to the crisis that the country is facing due to the coronavirus.

However, the National Congress only approved 17 days, for which the president decreed a new state of emergency, due to that lapse, counted from April 14 of this year until May 1.

Third request

As the president must send the extension request five days before the expiration of the current state of emergency, in accordance with the provisions of the law, on April 24 he made a new request to Congress for an additional 25 days, that is, until 25 of May.

However, Medina did not obtain the approval of the requested days, but for seventeen days, starting on May 1 until the 17th.

Fourth request

On April 24, the president again requested the National Congress to extend the state of emergency until May 25, considering that despite the fact that the rate has dropped, from 3 to 1.6 or 1.8 new infections for each infected, it was due continue with prevention measures.

However, the legislators only approved 15 days, so the president extended a state of emergency for those days, starting on May 18, by virtue of the authorization granted by the National Congress, before the coronavirus

This Saturday the Chamber of Deputies approved the extension of the state of emergency for a period of 12 days, making a modification to the request made by the President of the Republic, who had requested another 25 days.

The approval came after an agreement between the legislators, since there was a block in the possible approval due to the denial of the opposition deputies to extend the state of emergency.