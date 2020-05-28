The block of deputies of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), led by Alfredo Pacheco, announced its opposition to an extension of the State of Emergency, ensuring that the exceptional powers conferred on the Government “were not taken advantage of.”

Pacheco affirmed that through “inefficient and malicious measures” against COVID-19, the State has been unable to prevent the spread of the virus in a timely manner.

According to the legislator, the lack of direct purchases of rapid tests to detect the coronavirus is proof that the State of Emergency does not need to be extended, and affirming that the Ministry of Public Health works with donations.

Similarly, he stated that through Law 42-01 on Public Health, the government can take the necessary sanitary control measures to prevent a flare-up, and that through Law 340-06 they can declare the purchase of medical supplies as an “emergency process ”, Without the need for a State of Exception to do so.

Regarding purchases, Pacheco asserted that the institutions have not been held accountable with the necessary rigor in this area before Congress during the period of national emergency, pointing out the case of the National Institute for Comprehensive Care for Early Childhood (Inaipi) in which they were Several people were fired for irregularities in the purchasing process.

Similarly, Pacheco denounced that the Government continues to use the social plans intended as aid during the COVID-19 pandemic for political purposes, and that these are not distributed equally.

Likewise, the deputy stated that he holds the State responsible for those infected and deceased by the coronavirus, indicating that the government has not “acted according to the suggestions of international organizations and has rejected all kinds of collaboration from the opposition and sectors of civil society.” ?

Last Wednesday, the Executive Power formally asked Congress for an extension of the State of Emergency for the fourth time, from two meetings of President Danilo Medina with the Emergency Committee and the High-Level Commission that monitors the coronavirus situation.