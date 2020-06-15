Chile has scored in the last 24 hours another 5,143 cases of Covid-19 to reach a total of 179,436, according to the most recent balance.

The President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, announced on Monday another 90-day extension to the state of catastrophe declared last March by the coronavirus pandemic, due to the upward trend of the contagion curve, which is now approaching 180 thousand cases.

Piñera « has decided to extend the state of constitutional emergency of catastrophe, due to public calamity, declared in Chilean territory by supreme decree (…) for an additional period of 90 days, » La Moneda said in a statement.

The state of catastrophe was declared on March 18 and allows restrict freedoms of movement and assembly and the right to property, as well as taking extraordinary administrative measures to restore normality, according to the Chilean newspaper ‘El Mercurio’.

The Chilean president took the opportunity to replace the heads of the National Defense of the Maule and Ñuble regions, Generals Patrice Van de Maele and Cristián Vial, who will be replaced by Hugo lo Presti and Rubén Segura, respectively.

Chile has scored in the last 24 hours another 5,143 cases of Covid-19 for a total of 179,436, according to the balance provided this Monday by the Ministry of Health, with Enrique Paris in charge after the resignation of Jaime Mañalich for his management of the pandemic.

On this day, there have also been 39 deaths from coronavirus, with which there are already 3 one thousand 362. “It must be remembered that this figure occurs downward due to an effect of the Civil Registry service on the weekend that registers a lower number. Therefore, this number will increase ”, explained the undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zúñiga.

During his daily appearance, the Chilean official specified that there are still 27 thousand 282 active cases, detailing that a thousand 463 patients need respirators, of which 385 are serious.

Europa Press