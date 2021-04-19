State of BTC and the crypto market after its hecatomb

Bitcoin unexpectedly fell, dragging the crypto market with it.

Bitcoin (BTC) update

BTC’s movement throughout the week of April 12-18 was choppy. It reached an all-time high of $ 64,854 on April 14.

However, it started to decline soon after, and the rate of decline accelerated on April 18. BTC hit a low of $ 50,931 that same day.

Currently, BTC has recovered and is trading close to $ 57,000.

Finance destroy Bitcoin

Despite the ongoing recovery, technical indicators are bearish. The MACD has given a bearish reversal signal and the RSI has fallen below 70. The Stochastic Oscillator is declining but has not made a bearish crossover yet.

If combined with the bearish candle, the long-term trend shows significant weakness.

Altcoin movements

Price drops over the weekend reordered the top-10 by market capitalization. Dogecoin (DOGE) has proven its resilience and it has returned to trading below $ 0.36. With a market capitalization of nearly $ 45 billion, DOGE has moved to sixth place and it’s about $ 4 billion away from outperforming Tether (USDT).

Uniswap (UNI) has come out of the top ten and has been replaced by Bitcoin Cash (BCH). BCH managed to break the $ 1,000 price point over the weekend for the first time since June 2018.

NEO

NEO is the leading altcoin today. It has completely shrugged off the market crash and is trading above $ 124 at press time. The last time NEO saw these prices was in February 2018, shortly after it fell from its all-time high of $ 190.

Most altcoins have enjoyed some recovery gains to start the week, but Klaytn (KLAY) has yet to regain his balance. It is currently down more than 6%, adding to a loss of 18% in the last week.

