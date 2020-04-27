BRASILIA – “The State of S. Paulo“this Monday, the 27th, guaranteed in Federal Justice the right to obtain the tests of Covid-19 made by President Jair Bolsonaro. By decision of Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto, the Union will have a period of 48 hours to provide “the reports of all exams” made by the President of the Republic to identify the infection or not by the new coronavirus. Twitter I have already said that the results of the exams were negative, but have so far refused to divulge the papers.

“In the current moment of pandemic that affects not only Brazil, but the whole world, the fundamentals of the Republic cannot be neglected, especially regarding the duties of information and transparency. It is repeated that ‘all power emanates from the people’ (art. 1, sole paragraph, of CF / 88), so that those in power have the right to be informed about the real state of health of the elected representative “, observed the judge, when attending the request made by state.

“Therefore, from any angle that the issue is analyzed, the refusal to provide the examination reports is illegitimate, and transparency and the right of access to public information should prevail”, concluded Ana Lúcia.

Even before being officially notified, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) sent a manifestation to the Federal Court of São Paulo opposing the disclosure of the Bolsonaro exam result. On six pages, AGU says the request must be denied, on the grounds that “intimacy and privacy are individual rights”.

After repeatedly questioning the Planalto Palace and the President himself about the disclosure of the exam results, the “State of S. Paulo“filed a lawsuit in court that points out” restricting the population from access to information of public interest “, which culminates in” censorship of full freedom of journalistic information “.

For the lawyers of state, the speed of aggravation of the country’s health situation “requires correct and precise information on the subject and quick and incisive responses from the Judiciary, especially in the face of the notorious erratic, disdainful and negative attitude of the President of the Republic in relation to the pandemic of the covid-19 “.

“It cannot be ignored that Jair Bolsonaro holds the most prominent mandate of public administration in Brazil. Society has a permanent interest, therefore, in knowing the health status of its representative and, therefore, monitoring his sanity to command the country” , stated the state when filing the lawsuit.

Bolsonaro took the test to detect the new coronavirus on March 12 and 17, after returning from an official mission in the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump. On both occasions, Bolsonaro reported via social media that the tests were negative for the disease, but did not display a copy of the results.

At least 23 people who accompanied the Brazilian president on his trip to the United States were later diagnosed with the disease. Among them, close assistants, such as the Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Fabio Wajngarten, and the Minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), general Augusto Heleno.

Bolsonaro said last month that he could take a new test to see if he contracted the virus. “I did two tests, maybe I’ll do one more, maybe, because I’m a person who has contact with a lot of people. I receive medical advice,” he said when he left the Palácio da Alvorada on March 20.

The Presidency of the Republic refused to provide information to the State via Access to Information Law, arguing that they “concern the privacy, privacy, honor and image of people, protected with restricted access”.

Health crisis

Over the past few weeks, the president has failed to comply with guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health itself, taking tours of the administrative regions of the Federal District, greeting people and forming crowds around him.

Bolsonaro has already minimized the severity of the pandemic, referring to the new coronavirus as “gripezinha” or “chilled”. This Monday, the total of deaths by covid-19 reached 4,543 in Brazil. The number of infected people is already 66,501.

“Despite the gravity of this scenario, the President of the Republic continues to minimize the health crisis, out of step with the measures recommended to the population to contain the proliferation of the virus. In this scenario of disregard for the disease, it is natural for society to question its report. regarding their health condition, broadcast on a social network without supporting document “, supports the defense of the state.

