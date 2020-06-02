The response of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to the letter sent by five former Ministers of Health, concerned about the inaction of the Nicaraguan government in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, reveals that this does not comply with the International Health Regulations (IHR), a binding global agreement that seeks to prevent and respond to serious risks to public health that may affect the planet’s population.

Margarita Gurdián, former Minister of Health (2004-2007) and one of the signatories of the letter sent, also to the World Health Organization (WHO), explains that the response of the director of PAHO, Carissa F. Etienne, clearly says who share the concern they expressed.

Read also: Former health ministers send a letter to the WHO asking “to take whatever measures are within their reach”, in the case of Nicaragua

Among these concerns are the non-mitigation of the pandemic, the failure to provide the means of protection to health professionals; not being transparent with the information, and that it is a threat, not only for Nicaragua but also for the region. In addition, regarding information, as established by the RSI “is not being complied with,” he said.

PAHO notes that after learning of the first cases of Covid-19, it requested the National Liaison Center (CNE) in Nicaragua, responsible for the exchange of information as provided in the IHR, to complete the WHO list to gather preliminary information on the Covid-19 cases, this was on March 21 and 28.

“To date, the Nicaraguan CNE has submitted the required information in an irregular manner,” the letter signed by Etienne reads.

Gurdián explains that this means of communication is to be in contact at all times in a context like the current one, but also the RSI establishes that when they send a verification or verification, they must respond within a period of no more than 24 hours. In other words, Nicaragua violated Article 6 of the RSI, among others.

“(…) Each State Party shall notify WHO through the most efficient means of communication at its disposal, through the National IHR Liaison Center, and within 24 hours of the evaluation of the information regarding the public health, all the events that occur in its territory and that may constitute a public health emergency of international importance in accordance with the decision instrument, as well as any health measure applied in response to those events (…) ”, read in the article of the Regulation.

Also read: PAHO Director shares concern raised by five former Nicaraguan health ministers over the coronavirus pandemic

So, could Nicaragua be sanctioned for breaching an international agreement to which it is a party?

“The State is not fulfilling its obligation as a signatory to the regulation. Unfortunately this regulation is not coercive, it does not tell you if you do not comply with such a thing, we are going to do such a thing to you. No. This is not the conception of the Health Regulations because one imagines that each State is going to want to preserve the population as much as possible from any pandemic or from any epidemic. So it is not coercive, ”explained Gurdián.

Despite the fact that the Regulation does not include elements that punish countries for not complying with what was agreed by all at the time. Gurdián explains that one or more countries can establish restrictions on Nicaraguan citizens as well as merchandise, if they are considered risky.

“We are not going to allow the importation of products from such a country because we do not know the health situation or we do not allow the entry of people from this country because we do not know under what conditions they come, a series of things that affect not only the economy, but also the Nicaraguan “, said the former minister.

It may interest you: Cosep calls “non-essential business” companies to close operations to stop the expansion of Covid-19

On May 27, the Costa Rican Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, assured that the main health risk for his country is the high level of circulation of the virus in Nicaragua. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, in early April, also referred to Nicaragua, saying he had better Covid-19 figures, but it was because he was not measuring them properly.

Gurdián assures that there is a regional concern about what is happening in Nicaragua, and the possibility of restrictions by country or region is always open, in order to pressure or negotiate with Nicaragua to take other measures in relation to the pandemic.