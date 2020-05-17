15 minutes. US lawmakers will investigate the firing, by President Donald Trump, of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Linick is one of the officials who provided information to the US Congress in the context of the president’s impeachment.

The president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Eliot Engel, and senator Bob Menendez asked the authorities for all the information about the dismissal.

“The unprecedented removal of Inspector General Linick is just the latest firing of an inspector general, our government’s top independent watchdogs, by a federal agency,” they said.

“We are strongly opposed to the politically motivated dismissal of the inspectors general and to the president ending all critical positions,” they said.

Retaliation

For her part, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi appreciated that Linick’s nightly firing accelerated Trump’s “retaliation” against “patriotic public officials charged with carrying out oversight on behalf of the Americans.”

Pelosi said the inspector general was punished for carrying out “in an honorable manner” his duty to protect the Constitution and national security.

The trust

Trump justified his action in that it is “vital” that he maintain “the greatest confidence” with the inspectors general.

“That is no longer the case with respect to this inspector general,” he explained in a letter sent to Pelosi.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson was also fired last month.

Trump showed repeated hostility towards independent oversight of his Administration.

He attacked officials he considers to be remnants of the Barack Obama Executive or part of what he calls the “deep state,” which he believes is aligned against him.

The US Senate acquitted Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress brought against him in the framework of an impeachment process focused on the alleged campaign of pressure on Ukraine to obtain political favors.