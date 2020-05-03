The board and journalists of the Estadão affirmed, in a note, that they vehemently repudiate the aggressions against the newspaper’s professionals this Sunday, 3, in Brasília. “It is a cowardly aggression against the newspaper, the press and democracy. Violence, even coming from the pantry and from the hold of power, never intimidated us. It only encourages us to continue with the denunciations of the acts of a government that, elected in a democratic process, less than a year and a half later he shows all the signs that he is deviating towards arbitration and violence “, says the note.

During coverage of the demonstration, the photographer Dida Sampaio he recorded images of the president in front of the Planalto Palace ramp, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in a restricted area for the press when he was attacked. Sampaio used a small ladder to record images when he was pushed twice by protesters, who kicked and punched him. The newspaper’s driver, Marcos Pereira, who supported the reporting team, was also physically assaulted with a rasteira. The protesters shouted a slogan like “outside Estadão”.

State reporters Julia Lindner and André Borges, who also accompany the demonstration for the Estadão, were insulted, but without aggression.

In a note, the newspaper also requests an investigation by agents not linked to federal authorities. “Given the nature of this Sunday’s events, we hope that the criminal and civil investigation of the assaults will be conducted by independent public agents, not linked to the federal authorities who, through action and inaction, were added to the ongoing process of sabotage by the democratic regime. . “

