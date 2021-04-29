State Assembly Passes Legislation To Expand The Concept Of Rape In New York

The State Assembly passed the new legislation known as ‘Rape is Rape’ (rape is rape), which redefines the concept of what constitutes rape in New York, something that will ensure that more victims of different types of sexual assaults receive adequate justice, and “have their trauma recognized as rape in the eyes of the law,” explained House Speaker Carl Heastie, and Assemblyman Catalina Cruz who is the main promoter of the law.

Under current law, the Forced Oral Sexual Contact And Forced Anal Sexual Contact are considered only as “Criminal sexual acts” and they are not recognized as violation. The new law seeks allow more victims to get justice, by removing the current requirement that a “breakthrough” must have occurred and oral sexual conduct and anal sexual conduct would be included in the definition of rape.

The Assemblyman Cruz recognized that seeking justice for the crime of rape “It is a painful experience that forces survivors to relive their trauma. I am proud to introduce this legislation because these brave people deserve to know that our justice system recognizes their trauma and will hold their perpetrators accountable to the full extent of the law. “

“Rape is a heinous crime for which survivors deserve justice and the perpetrators must be held accountable, “Heastie said, adding that this legislation” ensures that the law recognizes the magnitude of these crimes and helps provide survivors with the true justice they are owed. “

A case that sparked change

On August 18, 2011, the New York City Police Officer Michael Pena, which was out of order, stopped a teacher to ask how to get to the Subway in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan. Then he took the pistol out of its holster, forced her to go to a nearby alley, He forcibly penetrated her anally and orally, and also raped her vaginally.

After the crime was reported, on March 28, 2012, Peña was convicted of various charges, including criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault. However, when an attempt was made to interpret the law, the rape verdict resulted in the judgment being annulled.

And this happened because the law defines only forced vaginal penetration as rape, while anal and oral penetration is included in the term “Criminal sexual act”. Despite the testimony of witnesses, the DNA evidence and the survivor’s own account, a rape charge could not be sustained due to this requirement of vaginal penetration.

In response to the initial verdict in the Peña case, the Former Assemblyman Aravella Simotas drafted a law to amend current legislation to include oral and anal penetration, as well as aggravated sexual contact, as forms of rape.

And although the bill has been successfully approved in the Assembly in previous sessions, it has not yet been approved by the Senate. The law is currently waiting to be included in the Senate Code Committee agenda, and once it is out of that committee, it can go to the plenary session of the Upper House for a vote.

“This bill finally brings justice to the thousands of women, men and members of our community who do not conform to gender and who have endured the trauma of rape. For too long, the narrow definition of the law has prevented survivors from seeking the validation and dignity they deserve. I am honored that Assemblywoman Simotas has trusted me to carry this bill forward and I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to ensure that it becomes law, ”Cruz said.

Earlier this year, the Assemblywoman became the main sponsor of the bill and successfully re-passed it again in the Lower House.