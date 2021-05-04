State Assembly Passes Law to Extend New York’s Tenant Eviction Moratorium

Three days after the expiration on May 1 of the eviction moratorium law declared by the State, to prevent residential and commercial tenants from being evicted because they cannot pay rent due to the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Assembly approved this Monday legislation to extend the measure until August 31.

Assembly President Carl Heastie and Assemblymen Jeffrey dinowitz Y Harry B. Bronson announced the approval of legislation that, in addition to extending the residential and commercial eviction moratoriums and foreclosures, it will also expand the number of small businesses eligible for hardship claims.

“While we can see the light at the end of the tunnel from last year’s global health crisis, the economic impacts on our families and small businesses have not diminished“, He said Heastie

In a statement, the leader of the Low camera recalled that the recently approved state budget included approximately $3 billion in federal and state dollars combined for rent and landlord relief. This included a rental assistance program to help eligible tenants with up to 12 months of rent assistance and utility arrears. However, this rental relief has yet to be distributed.

And part of the importance of the law passed today is that it would allow New Yorkers to stay in their homes while they wait for this relief, by extending the Emergency Protection for Our Small Business COVID-19 Act of 2021 and the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Protection Act of 2020, both expired on May 1, retroactively until August 31.

“Extending these moratoriums will give people the time they need to recover financially, keep families in their homes, and allow businesses to keep their doors open,” added Heastie.

Meanwhile Dinowitz He assured that tens of thousands of people throughout the state “continue to suffer the effects of COVID-19. We cannot allow people to lose their homes or businesses and we cannot allow more people to become homeless during this pandemic. “

The Assemblyman added: “The extension of the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is essential to help families keep a roof over their heads and recover, and help our small businesses continue to function.”

The COVID-19 Foreclosure and Emergency Eviction Protection Act 2020, which was approved in December last year, helped tenants and homeowners who were struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic to stay in their homes by allowing them to file hardship statements.

Similarly, the COVID-19 Act to protect our 2021 emergency small business imposed a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Both bills that would be extended by current legislation provide protections against tax lien and tax foreclosure, as well as protections against negative credit reports.