Founder and director of the Institute of Innovation and Public Purpose at University College London, economist Mariana Mazzucato is working on the project to rebuild Italy after the covid-19 pandemic, in a committee created by the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, and commanded by former executive director of Vodafone Vittorio Colao. In this project, it should focus on the development of conditionalities for companies that the government should help, a subject that was already being studied.

“The question is how to restructure the system so that helping a company is part of a symbiotic and mutualistic ecosystem, and less parasitic.” According to Mariana, the pandemic exposed weaknesses in capitalism and now there is an opportunity to correct them.

Read excerpts from the interview below.

In recent articles, Mrs. stated that the crisis exposed problems of capitalism, such as precarious work. How to solve them?

The crisis exposes a weakness in the way we organize the capitalist system. There are different ways to organize it. Now, companies are asking for help from governments. So it is also the time to create symbiotic public-private partnerships, real cooperation, what I call ‘stakeholder’ (interested party), and not ‘shareholder’ (shareholder). There is an opportunity to rethink the role of the government and how we can work together (public and private sectors) to solve major problems. Today, we tend to socialize risk and privatize reward. We can create strategies that admit that value and wealth are created collectively.

In the 2008 crisis, companies also asked for help and, afterwards, there were no major changes in the public-private relationship. How can that change now?

It won’t be any different if we don’t do what I’m talking about. In 2008, governments filled the system with liquidity. Goldman Sachs was rescued by the American taxpayer, but there were no conditionalities. This is an opportunity to redesign contracts. It is necessary to finance productive capacity, social innovations and solutions to problems, be they energy or inequality. That is what public money should be used for. The airlines, you can rescue them, but you need to condition this to reducing carbon emissions, for example.

Mrs. see any government thinking about this restructuring?

In Denmark, the government decided not to help companies that use tax havens. That is how governments should operate. On the other hand, good business must be rewarded and helped. I wrote a book called O Estado Empreendedor. This state is not only one that spends and invests, it is also one that knows how to negotiate. Any capitalist or entrepreneur will negotiate and establish this risk reward relationship. The question is how to restructure the system so that helping a company is part of a symbiotic and mutualistic ecosystem, and less parasitic.

Several governments are investing in research for a coronavirus vaccine. Is this work with the private sector being developed in a more symbiotic way?

No. There is no guarantee that these public investments for vaccines are being structured so that they are accessible and free.

After this crisis, will the States continue to have a greater participation in the economy?

Maybe a year from now, they’ll say that we need to fasten our belts. There we will have another ten years of austerity. That would be the biggest mistake, because today health systems are on their knees, in part, due to budget cuts. Another thing is that they always say that there is no money, but when we go to war, nobody says: ‘there is no money’. We need to see the climate and inequality crises with the same urgency as we see a war scenario. You can cause inflation if you create money and don’t expand the productive capacity needed to grow. But we need to realize that we can create money to do anything if we do it strategically.

Should an indebted country like Brazil also print money to invest?

The problem is never debt, it is what happens in the country. In Italy, before the covid, we had a low deficit, but a high debt-to-GDP ratio. The reason is that GDP has not grown at a good rate for 20 years, because productivity growth is zero. Public and private sectors do not invest well. If you have public investment, but do not invest in the right things – education, health and research – it will not grow. Then, even if the deficit is low, the debt / GDP ratio deteriorates. The lesson for Brazil is that the country must ask what kind of growth it wants. If you want growth driven by investment, you need to invest in important areas, in a green economy, for example. The government’s role should not be simply to increase industry profits by giving fiscal incentives. It must design policies that catalyze new investments in the private sector.

Like Mrs. do you see Brazil today?

Brazil’s situation is tragic, like that of the USA. The country has great social and economic challenges and a president who may be more interested in his small circle. If there is a lack of leadership concerned with the common good in a country, which I think is the case in Brazil, and there is (in the presidency) someone who denies science – when science is at the center of the health crisis – you will have a big problem.

What is the Italian reconstruction committee doing and what is its role in it?

We have just finished the first phase, establishing criteria to reopen the economy. Much of this comes from the WTO, but we adapt to specific issues in Italy. I started working on the question of conditionalities: how to bring ambitious goals to the table now that sectors are receiving government aid and how to use this so that Italy does not return to its normal, which is that of a stagnant economy with high unemployment between young people and giant regional differences. The idea is to use this moment to drive investments for innovation.

