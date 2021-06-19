State-administered vaccination ‘mega-sites’ to be dismantled after 70% immunization has been achieved

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that they will begin reducing the size of the ‘mega-sites’ of vaccination that the State It was opened at the beginning of the immunization plan against COVID-19, as part of the process of returning to normal after reaching 70% of adult New Yorkers with at least one dose.

The president indicated that the State will now reallocate part of the resources of these large vaccination sites to the communities where a low percentage of immunized people is still being registered, in order to increase the numbers in those neighborhoods.

“Our network of mass vaccination centers administered the largest number of vaccines in a short period of time, and thanks to their success we achieved the milestones we needed to reach to return to life as we know it,” said the Governor.

Cuomo He added that progress across the state has been remarkable, “but we still need to get more injections into people’s arms, particularly in areas that are still lagging behind on vaccines. We have to go where the need is greatest, and many of our massive sites will gradually begin downscaling so that we can use our resources to target the communities where they are located. vaccination rates are still low“.

Starting Monday, June 21, the first downscaling phase will begin with the closure of the massive sites in Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam and York College. And over the course of weeks and months, various sites will shrink based on demand, proximity to other coronavirus vaccination sites, and other locally focused efforts.

Earlier this month, Cuomo announced that a number of emerging vaccination sites will open in areas with lower vaccination rates, building on the State’s commitment to make the vaccine is accessible in all communities.

I was still able to make an appointment

Authorities continue to encourage New Yorkers to continue using the tool ‘Am I Eligible’ to schedule appointments and check vaccine availability at state-run immunization sites. All open sites continue to offer walk-in vaccinations to all eligible individuals.

Visit the website: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/#_blank

Vote and get vaccinated at the same time:

Governor Cuomo also announced Friday that nine new pop-up vaccination sites will open this Saturday at or near early voting locations, focusing on areas where zip code data shows the immunization rate is lower than the state average. , which will allow people to ‘kill two birds with one stone’: vote and get vaccinated at the same time.

The sites in NYC are: