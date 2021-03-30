Starz cancels American Gods series

Bad news for the followers of American Gods, the Starz network, cancels the series and there will be no fourth season

The television gods have turned their favor away from the American Gods, at least for now. The series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel starring Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane will not have a fourth season on Starz, as confirmed by the network on Monday.

News of the untimely end of the often troublesome series is not entirely unexpected, and follows the end of season 3 on March 21. That season finale saw Sombra Moon seemingly murdered after a vigil on the mythical Tree of Life by the seemingly deceased Mr. Wednesday / Odin, played by McShane. A pivotal point in Gaiman’s book, which established the fourth season of American Gods with Wednesday taking advantage of Sombra Moon’s sacrifice for his resurgence for the battle against the New Gods.

“All of us at Starz are grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and to our partners in Fremantle who brought to life the ever-relevant story of author and executive producer Neil Gaiman who speaks to our country’s cultural climate,” a spokesperson for our country said today. the chain to Deadline.

In this format you can never say never again, there are already discussions about the ending of the series to align it with Gaiman’s 2001 novel as an event series or a television movie. However, based on the fact that American Gods has seen double-digit ratings declines from season to season, any hope for a continuation is pretty low.

Developed for television by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, American Gods has seen almost as much drama behind the scenes as in front of it since its April 2017 premiere with the original cast that included Whittle, McShane, Orlando Jones, Emily Browning, Yetide. Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Kahyun Kim, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish, and Pablo Schreiber.

Fuller and Green exited the series during season 2 pre-production, being replaced by Jesse Alexander and, to a lesser extent, Gaiman himself, in what turned out to be a troubled year, as long delays delayed their return to March 2019. Schreiber, Kraish and, more publicly, Jones did not return for season 3, which debuted on January 10.

Gaiman is currently working on the Netflix adaptation of his comic book series The Sandman, with the casting being announced earlier this year with Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar, among others. . The prolific author already has Good Omens on Amazon.

Produced by Fremantle, American Gods is executive produced by current showrunner Charle Eglee, Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, McShane, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk.

Upon hearing the news, Sombra Moon himself responded to the cancellation. Whittle looked back on his time on the Starz series and thanked everyone who participated in the process, from the cast to Neil Gaiman himself.

“This has been an incredible journey so far and I am so grateful to my castmates and crew who have worked so hard on this award-winning show. We have the best fans from around the world and we thank each of you for your passion and support, so please know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story, “he wrote.

You can see Whittle’s post below.