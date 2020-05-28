Estonia, a small country in northeastern Europe, today enjoys one of the most innovative governments in the world. With almost all essential services in the country, such as hospitals, schools and public transport interconnected and a highly digitized government, Estonia has become an important technological hub. In the last decade, the country has seen a rich ecosystem of startups, which has attracted professionals from all over the world, including Brazil.

Estonia is currently the 3rd country with the highest number of startups per capita. Consecrated companies such as TransferWise, Pipedrive and Bolt are the result of this fertile ground that combines innovation, ultra-qualified labor and an intelligent policy of incentives on the part of the government. These success stories helped to strengthen the Estonia brand around the world. Today, Estonia is synonymous with efficiency and innovation, but also with opportunity.

One of Estonia’s greatest differentials is the support that the Estonian government gives to people who wish to work and undertake in the country. Those interested in migrating to the Baltic country have access to all necessary information on the Work in Estonia website. In addition, Work in Estonia establishes links between employers and companies and potential employees. Today, the initiative collaborates with thousands of employing companies.

After a season of study in the United States, Brazilian businessman Raphael Fassoni began to choose the place where he would establish his newly created consulting company. The list of options included Silicon Valley, California, London, Copenhagen, Berlin and other cities. Finally, he ended up opting for Estonia, which was not on the initial list.

“Estonia offers an incomparable set of advantages. Here, there is a much more open and less competitive environment than Silicon Valley. You can live without speaking the local language, because almost everyone speaks English. And the cost of living is much lower than a city like San Francisco or London, for example. In addition, the country is one of the safest in the world. This has been a special attraction factor for Brazilians “, commented Fassoni.

The businessman established such a strong link with the country that, in 2018, he decided to open EstoniaHub, a platform to help startups that want to establish themselves in Estonia. “We started serving only Brazilian companies. But we soon saw the potential to expand our reach and decided to act globally. Interest in Estonia has been growing every year”.

Open a company in Estonia and live wherever you want

The figure of the digital nomad is one of the great novelties of the 21st century. There are thousands of young people in the technology sector choosing to work remotely and live on the road. Aware of this global trend, Estonia launched the e-Residency program. With it, it is possible to register, open and run a company in Estonia and live anywhere in the world.

With few bureaucracies, the complete process, from the beginning of the application to the removal of the e-Residency kit, is fast and lasts between 6 and 8 weeks. All the complete steps are described on the Estonian government’s e-Residency portal. Digitally signing documents and verifying the authenticity of signed documents, securely encrypting and sending documents and declaring corporate taxes online are some of the benefits granted to those who apply for e-Residency.

Georg Klausner, in Austria, and Ian Ayad, in Brazil, manage to manage their marketing and software company, MansionTech OÜ, in Estonia registered through e-Residency. For both, this great cultural exchange benefited the business. “Since Ian has a life in Brazil, and I in Austria, we can see how things work in those countries and implement and compare with Estonia. And certainly, all work processes in Estonia are super easy, much simpler and faster” commented Klausner.

Estonia also offers support and training to companies registered in the e-Residency, as well as working with startups based in Estonian territory. “I participate in the webinars they have. So the government itself provides information about accounting, how to found the company, networking, they even have a hackathon to develop software,” explained Klausner.

According to the latest data updated on the dashboard, the number of e-Residents reached 68,774, and has shown a significant increase over the years. In view of the impossibility of immigrating to another country due to the COVID-19 crisis, the program becomes a potential investment, as it naturally enables remote work.

