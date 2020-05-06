Advertiser Rafaella Gimenes, 29, has spent the past two seasons working on creating her fashion startup. He invested pocket money and attracted supporters, raising about R $ 1 million. He made models and business plans, created algorithms, thought about the brand and the purpose. In March, everything was ready for Hi-Lo to be launched at the South by Southwest innovation festival (SXSW) … and then the new coronavirus came. With the pandemic, Rafaella first saw the traditional Texan event canceled. Then he had to change the company’s launch plans, changing deadlines and dates so that different proposals could go on the air.

She is not alone: ​​in the midst of an unpredictable crisis, there are many startups that have to adapt to move forward. In the case of Rafaella, who is creating a personalized clothing sale and rental service, according to an image consulting process done by algorithm for each client, it was necessary to reverse the order of the processes. Initially scheduled to be on the air, the Hi-Lo Club clothing rental service was postponed to June – through a monthly fee, it will deliver to the client’s house a set of clothes designed for the “looks of the week”.

A plan with ten pieces per month will cost R $ 480, while another, with 30, costs R $ 890 – in addition to the rent itself, the service is also responsible for washing and ironing the pieces. “Our audience is in classes A and B, who work and take care of the home and children. We want to take care of her”, says Rafaella. “Now, however, with people not leaving the house, we ended up changing the focus.”

Instead of rent, the sale started: this week, a clothing store with partner brands of the startup goes on the air – each user can, before going shopping, use the company’s algorithm to do their own image consulting, free of charge. Another free service that will be available is My Personal Wardrobe, which also uses an algorithm to combine the pieces that the person already has. “It is a service that can help the person to clean the wardrobe”, says the entrepreneur, who heads a team of 30 people in São Paulo.

Changing strategies midway is not strange for startups. On the contrary – to the point that the jargon of innovation created a name for it: pivot. “Pivoting is a change of direction, in the product, in the company or in the strategy. It happens when you realize that something has not gone as planned and you need to adjust it to move forward”, says Itali Collini, director of operations for the 500 Startups accelerator. “It is something that should be natural for any startup and even more so at a time like the current one. No entrepreneur has control over covid-19, but it has control over changing the company’s strategy and trying to get out of the crisis strengthened.”

Events

In some cases, pivoting is a matter of survival. That’s what happened with Festalab, a São Paulo startup that deals with event production. “We created a solution so that whoever organizes an event, be it a children’s party or baby shower, is able to do everything over the internet, with an invitation and presence confirmation”, explains founder Erik Santana.

With the coronavirus pandemic, however, the startup’s revenue dropped about 80%, says the entrepreneur, once people started to deselect their parties and gatherings. The thud was not worse because the startup had just raised a $ 1.5 million investment round, led by the Canary, Atlantico and Big Bets funds. To move forward, however, the company has developed new revenue lines for the moment.

Among them, two stand out: a partnership with the videeby conference platform Whereby to organize parties over the internet, with the same pomp as physical events, and created an online gift list service for baby showers. “We are not making money from this, but even in social isolation people celebrate events and we need to be close to the user”, says Santana. He says, however, that he did not turn his attention only to the time of the coronavirus. “We need to be prepared for when the market returns, so the team is divided.”

André Rodrigues, founder of mobLee, a startup that specialized in creating applications for business fairs and large corporate events, has a similar idea. With social isolation, the startup had to change its purpose, without neglecting what makes a physical event different. “We couldn’t just exchange events for a live one, because there is physically an exchange of contacts. An event needs to have production quality, it cannot be just something packaged, it is the possibility of a connection”, he says.

To this end, the company has developed a new platform, mobLee 365, which serves as the basis for the online event applications it is hosting. In it, it is possible not only to attend tables and lectures, but there is also a closed social network service, in a digital version of happy hour that serves to exchange cards. “It was difficult to reach this solution, especially because, when we decided to change the focus of the company, we had just implemented the home office. Had it not been for it, however, the revenue would have gone into free fall,” says the executive. In Rodrigues’ view, physical events will not end, but the moment will allow us to understand that “online is also viable as a strategy”.

Exercise

Changing routes is something that startups of different sizes had to do during this period. Say it to Gympass, which offers companies a corporate service connected to a network of gyms in 14 countries. With social isolation orders, the company saw partners having to close their doors – and more people exercising at home. From the start, he had to lay off about 20% of the employees he has worldwide to adapt to the new times. “With the government decreeing the closing of gyms, our business tended to zero,” explains Leandro Caldeira, executive president for Latin America of the startup, which became a unicorn (valued at least US $ 1 billion) last year.

To move forward, the company had to invest in the format of virtual classes, educating academies and instructors to digitalize themselves. But recording the class was not enough: it needed to be live. “The vast majority of our users were not enrolled in a gym when they joined our network. We needed a way to keep these people engaged, otherwise they would be sedentary again in the middle of the crisis,” says Caldeira. In April, the company claims to have managed to hold 50,000 online classes, with 2,000 partner academies.

In addition, the company has also made use of a network of partnerships with applications and instructors that have recorded videos and is preparing to launch, in the coming weeks, a personal trainer service over the internet. They are not yet activities that allow the company to recover the level it used to, but Caldeira sees the moment with optimism. “When the pandemic passes, people will continue to be interested in health and be healthy. And the crisis has generated new products and businesses, which should become a positive legacy for us,” says the executive.

In the view of Itali, from 500 Startups, this is a lesson that many entrepreneurs need to have at this moment: to understand that, despite the difficulty of the moment, it can serve to discover new opportunities. “The entrepreneur has to map the new demands and with that, it is possible to understand if the change he made to the crisis can serve the future. It is something that can make a difference in the future, even with all the difficulties that humans have to deal with change “, he says.

