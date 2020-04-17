It is not just COVID-19 that has haunted public managers and the population in general. Aedes aegypti, known to Brazilians for a long time, seems to give no respite, and the Dengue epidemic continues to grow across the country. If last year there was a record of notifications, this year, when attention turns to COVID-19, the red light came on. The transmission of the disease is greater and there are already about 50% more cases across the country.

According to the latest Epidemiological Bulletin made available by the Ministry of Health, by the first week of April there are already more than half a million probable cases, concentrated in the Cerrado region. The indices are alarming as the numbers attest to PR, MS, DF and MT. Also in a worrying situation are the states AC, GO and SP, all of which are already technically in a dengue epidemic in the first quarter of the year.

The official orange map shows cities in a pre-epidemic situation; in red and brown, those in epidemic and severe epidemic, respectively.

In these regions, dengue alone already challenges the health system: interning 1 out of every 100 patients seen at health centers, taking 1 out of every 10 of those who were admitted to the ICU, half of whom die, overwhelmingly the elderly. Therefore, the prospect of a likely overlap of this worrying health situation with the inevitable arrival of COVID-19 requires extra care with vector control in the areas where health equipment is located, so that patients and companions when seeking medical help do not accelerate further. transmission of arboviruses.

And the situation that everyone is experiencing at the moment has been challenging even more the vector control activities in the field. The refugee population in their homes has been closing the window to smoke and the door to the visit of the endemic agent.

Sensitive to this scenario of growing adversities and epidemics, BR3 intends to donate half a million DengueTech tablets to municipalities that are facing a dengue epidemic. The volume made available is for adding and optimizing vector control actions, education and mobilization of the population, focusing on the surroundings of hospitals and health posts, to improve the protection of health equipment buildings and also in their neighborhoods.

“The aim is to use DengueTech to transform breeding grounds into traps in hospitals, basic health units, and also in the blocks around them”, explains Rodrigo Perez, Director at BR3. “With the engagement of municipal and community servants, the technology allows this action to be done quickly, which will certainly greatly reduce, and quickly, the mosquito population in the most critical areas, protecting patients and health teams. DengueTech delivers the that WHO has been demanding for years: that public strategies offer capacity and speed of response, need and feeling that now more than ever are explicit and shared “.

To receive donations, city halls should contact BR3 by e-mail sossaude@br3.ind.br and meet some requirements. “It is all to be very simple and agile. Basically we need the health equipment manager to express interest and coordinate actions with the vector control service; and this, zoonosis as they are called, inform that the municipality is in an epidemic and commit to doing the work within 10 days after the arrival of DengueTech, on the hospital court and in the adjacent blocks, providing Endemic Agents and Community Health Agents to carry out the activities in the field. Sedex by Post Office to any city in the country in very few days “, says Perez.

In addition to the DengueTech technology itself, BR3 will also make available all the digital content of its networks for municipalities to take advantage of and gain speed in disseminating knowledge to the entire local community. There is content to feed blogs, social networks, messaging applications, etc., all accessible from https://www.denguetech.com.br.

“It is very simple to use in our homes and enable people to become multipliers in the use of DengueTech. If there is coordination, adherence and cooperation, we can significantly suppress populations of Aedes from around 500 hospitals in critical situations. SOSSaúde is a project that it motivates us a lot because it has a huge purpose. We can do all of this in 30 days and set the example that with creativity and cooperation it is possible to do much more, and together we save lives! and diffuse to all the support we received from the national and state innovation ecosystems “, cheers thanking Perez.

About DengueTech

DengueTech acts directly on the larvae of the dengue mosquito, killing hundreds of them in a few hours, and its effect lasts for 60 days. In addition, it does not unbalance the environment, as its controlling agent, BTI (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), is a naturally occurring microorganism that prevents the mosquito from developing resistance (which makes it increasingly difficult to control by chemical entities ).

Unlike all alternatives currently used, DengueTech does not affect other insects important to nature, nor does it expose the population to dangerous products. That is why DengueTech is registered with Anvisa in the form of free sale, which authorizes its use and free distribution by public and private entities to the entire population.

The use of BTI for larval control of Aedes is recommended by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The technology was developed in partnership with FIOCRUZ, at CIETEC, with support from USP, IPEN, FINEP and FAPESP.

Link to the MS website where the Bulletin is published at: https://www.saude.gov.br/images/pdf/2020/April/16/Boletim-epidemiologico-SVS-16.pdf

Website: http://www.denguetech.com.br

