Startup Legaltech: What are the tools of the 4.0 entrepreneur Lawyers?

Now, lawyers must have new knowledge. (Photo. IStock)

If you are thinking of starting your own law firm, the first definition you should do is choose between opening a traditional law firm or creating one. Startup Legaltech.

The legal practice of the law has undergone great changes from 2008 to date, due to the following factors: globalization, reduction of spending by companies, digital transformation, multigenerational teams in law firms, new actors in the provision of legal services and the pandemic derived from Covid-19.

Lawyer 4.0 is the professional prepared to face the challenges of the fourth digital transformation such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain or cybersecurity.

For its part, Legaltech is the use of technology to provide legal services.

If you chose to be a 4.0 Lawyer and start a Legaltech Startup, you must strengthen the following skills and knowledge:

A solid knowledge of the legal framework, since these legal bases will help you identify the law applicable to the problem raised, interpret and apply the law to the specific case, as well as resolve the conflict in the judicial or extrajudicial sphere.

A multidisciplinary knowledge, will allow you to provide a legal solution that takes into account different areas of knowledge. Currently, companies are looking for a comprehensive legal solution, which includes different elements such as geopolitics, economics or business tools, as the case may be.

Soft skills such as argumentation, critical thinking, verbal and written communication, teamwork, empathy, self-knowledge or emotional self-control. These skills will help you collaborate more effectively with all the members of your team and have better communication with your clients, among other things.

A digital literacy It will help you work with your colleagues in digital environments, understand online software to offer your legal services or use customer relationship management (CRM) or enterprise resource planning (ERP) programs.

Last but not least, you need to determine the technological tools that you are going to use in your Startup Legaltech.

Marc Andreessen tells us that software is eating the world. Before, we went out to the street to look for a taxi. Today we use Uber for this. Long ago, we had to go to a law firm to have legal advice. Currently, we can use an app for this purpose.

A web platform, such as tuabogado.com, allows us to “uberize” legal services. In addition, online technologies, such as legalzoom, allow users to access contract formats. In other words, this technology changes the way we offer our legal services from a ONE ON ONE model to ONE FOR MANY.

Artificial intelligence makes it easier for a chatbot to give legal advice. For its part, Machine Learning is capable of identifying defective clauses within a contract in less time and more effectively than an expert lawyer. Legal Analytics tools predict the percentage of success in our cases.

The success of your Legaltech Startup will depend on the innovative application of these new technologies to the provision of legal services.

By: Pedro Alfonso Elizalde Monteagudo. Regional Director of the Western Zone Law Department.