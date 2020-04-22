In recent months, the Coronavirus pandemic has given a new routine to people and companies. For the general population, a new way of working, interacting and sharing is being adapted. However, there are still many cases of contamination in Brazil and the concern of authorities and companies is constant.

Some measures are already being taken so that there is no greater impact on health and the economy. In Brazil, for example, companies are making a big move and taking several actions to make the quarantine process a responsible and helpful act for those who need it most at the moment.

Whether through donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the provision of basic food baskets for needy families, the fact is that there is a union between companies and entrepreneurs to strengthen and benefit the population in this very delicate moment.

Understand the Campaign # TreasyContraoCovid19

Understanding the moment, the needs and wanting to make a difference by helping those most in need, Treasy, a software development startup for Budget Planning for small and medium-sized companies, from Joinville, launched the # TreasyContraoCovid19 campaign. The goal is to get a donation from their customers, followers and partners to raise funds for the production of Personal Protective Equipment.

Right now, there is a high demand for PPE, expected daily by hospitals and health professionals from all over Brazil. With that in mind, Treasy joined the cause of the Maker Community – a group of companies and institutions that manufacture 3D parts in Joinville – for the production and distribution of materials in hospitals across Brazil.

In Joinville, institutions that participate in the Maker Community have endeavored to produce Face Shields (a face shield that fully protects the face by avoiding contact with droplets), respirators and masks, in addition to the maintenance of hospital equipment, carried out by volunteers.

The startup launched a virtual campaign on an online donation platform, with the objective of raising R $ 100 thousand reais to donate to institutions and continue with the production, helping thousands of people in the community.

Treasy’s CEO, Gilles G. de Paula, highlights the fragility of the moment that the country is experiencing and highlights the importance of acting together.

“We are going through a moment, in Brazil and in the world, that none of us has lived anything like this before. It is a very complicated moment”, he highlights. “But in the last few weeks, a discussion has grown a lot that we don’t think is the correct one: about saving lives or saving the economy. For us, the discussion is how to save lives while also saving the economy, because we understand that there is no economy without life and not has life without economy “, he reiterates.

Still according to Gilles, “a new world is being created and we will have to learn to deal with it. We understand that our role, as finance professionals, is not only to go through the period without dismissals, but also to contribute to the health professionals who are dealing with the pandemic. That’s why we need everyone’s help “, he concludes.

About the production of Face Shields

The “Face Shields”, for example, although they have a relatively low cost and a simple manufacturing process, it is an equipment that was not developed on the market on a large scale, precisely because it has a very specific segment for use. With the current demand, they have become not only necessary, but essential for preventing contamination of Covid-19.

For the production of this equipment, three parts are necessary: ​​the structure, the elastic and the visor. The entire structure is produced by 3D printers made by technicians from registered institutions. The visor, made of acetate, and the rubber bands are part of a donation made by a plastics company. The version of Face Shields that is being produced has, even, the approval of ANVISA and is already being donated to the health departments of several states.

Large-scale respirators

Respirators also fall into this scope of devices that were not previously produced on a scale and are now a priority in maintaining lives and recovering patients.

One of the characteristics of the equipment produced by the Maker Community is that it is made with “Open Source” technology. In other words, production is guaranteed with quality, but at a low cost because it is made under an open source license, in which the author provides the right to study, modify and distribute the software for free for anyone and for any purpose. With this, the entire production is facilitated in scale, making the process faster, simpler and giving the patient access in a more agile way.

How the # TreasyContraoCovid19 campaign works

The entire collection made in the online campaign is 100% donated and passed on to the Maker Community companies. The amount is used entirely in the production of these safety materials.

For donations made by individuals (CPF), a public thank you will be available to include on your personal LinkedIn. For donations made by legal entities (CNPJ), Treasy provides a participation stamp to include on the company’s website.

To donate any amount or disclose to a friend, just click here. “Let us all, together, collaborate with this chain of good!”, Concludes Gilles.

SERVICE

# TREASYCONTRAOCOVID19

Objective: Manufacture of PPE for donation to health professionals in Brazil

Goal: R $ 100 thousand

LINK: https://bit.ly/campanha-treasy

Website: https://www.treasy.com.br/

