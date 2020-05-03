Construtech Archademy, the country’s largest accelerator of architecture and design offices, has just launched ArchaPLAY, a monthly or annual subscription streaming that will provide market professionals with an opportunity to participate in the startup’s business hub remotely. Within the platform it will be possible to access content developed by specialists and inspiring professionals in the segment, focused on strengthening and consolidating the company itself, to contact suppliers through a forum managed by Archademy, and to close partnerships and deals with discounts previously exclusive to large companies. companies and resellers.

With less than R $ 2 per day, professionals will be able to access new content every week, such as interviews with inspiring architects and designers, case studies, management and innovation classes. “We want to bring everything that the entrepreneur needs to learn to be successful in his office, working as a freelancer, but that is not taught in colleges. The idea is to offer a channel with more dense business content, but also inspiring and motivational, that serve reference for the growth and development of architecture and interior design professionals from all over the country “, says João Leão, director of acceleration at Archademy.

Some names of enormous prestige in the interior market are already confirmed as producers of this new portal, such as Benedito Abbud, José Ricardo Basiches and André Bacalov (TRiART Arquitetura). Professionals like Sig Bergamin, one of the most renowned Interior Designers in the country, also developed new content for the platform.

In addition to digital content to promote the segment’s business, another important differential of Archademy’s streaming is in the specification forum, which will allow professionals to access unique opportunities to purchase materials directly with partner brands, obtaining discounts that only large offices had access to.

“Archademy has always had the role of developing the market and helping small and medium-sized professionals to be more competitive and to have more opportunities through the power of scale and the community. By investing less than one coffee a day, professionals will be able to access a series of services that will make a huge difference in your business “, says Leão.

To access the ArchaPLAY content platform, the professional can opt for the monthly subscription, of R $ 67, or annual, of R $ 670 (package with discount of two monthly fees). And for those who participate in the platform launch campaign, the condition will be exclusive and a must. “We created a WhatsApp group where we will exclusively disclose a condition only to those who have been with us since the beginning of this new project. The idea is that the price is not an impediment and no professional is left out,” says Leão. In order to also contribute to the growth of the small entrepreneur, Archademy will publish free access content regularly.

The platform was born with more than 5,000 professionals, registered in the provisional content platform. This portal was made available for free during the coronavirus pandemic, in April, as a response from the startup in combating the crisis: training professionals to make them even stronger to face the challenges that will come from now on. The migration of students reflects the success of the initiative.

“Many entrepreneurs are feeling the fragility of their business today because they replicated models of success in the past. But in times of crisis, professionals begin to question themselves and rethink the way they work. This is the time to reinvent themselves, to invest in the differentials , in the development and sustainability of business in the long run. Only then will we be stronger, building stronger businesses “, analyzes Leão.

Archademy is the largest business platform in the architecture and design market in the country. Founded in 2016, it has already accelerated the consolidation of more than 1,000 offices, through events, mentoring programs, Arch & Design challenges and online courses. For 2020, it expects to surpass the 2,000 accelerated mark, with the launch of new units and the growth of its online platform. Currently, Archademy offices are present in São Paulo, Florianópolis and Brasília.

Within Archademy’s physical units, the offices have access to a high standard coworking environment, building materials specification platform and discounted interior market products. In addition, Construtech invests in attracting corporate clients to be disputed through competition between the offices that are in the acceleration program. The company also promotes workshops, challenges and training throughout the country.

