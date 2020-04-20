The Coronavirus crisis undoubtedly fell like a bomb in the economy. Brazil’s growth forecasts, which were around 2.2% in January, are now 1.3%. This number can still be revised to a lesser extent. The crisis caused establishments to close and thousands of professionals to be without income. But is there an opportunity in the crisis?

One channel that has nothing to complain about is digital. Sales and new entrants to digital sales in Brazil and the world had a jump. But how to create, at that moment, a new channel that is inclusive and that allows the company and its network of partners – who are behind closed doors – to find an online sales channel?

If e-commerce is high, what about a digital channel sales tool that can remunerate not only the platform owner, but the entire chain of partners involved, be they distributors, retailers or even individuals, in one model similar to direct selling, based 100% on digital performance.

This is the startup Flip.net. Flip.net allows the creation of remuneration models for multiple partners, whether individuals or companies. The target audience is medium-sized and large companies. They usually hire Flip.net and extend it free of charge to their entire network of small business partners and individuals. The platform also allows the connection of digital influencers for sale.

At a time when the income of thousands of professionals and shopkeepers was extinguished, this platform guarantees the income of these people, and solves several difficulties of the new e-commerces, such as the issue of high investments in digital media and problems of reliability of new e-commerces.

Implementation is much faster than standard e-commerce. Flip.net has a low implementation cost. In addition, the number of sales partners to be connected is unlimited and can reach thousands of partners. The model supports 100% formal accounting and tax.

The moment of crisis can be the perfect moment for the implementation and leverage of digital partner networks and there is undoubtedly an opportunity in the crisis that large companies have already realized.

Website: https://flip.net.br

See too:

Check out who only defended a shirt in his career

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

