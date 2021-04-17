starts the tournament for Orlando City playing against Atlanta United

04/16/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

A new edition of Major League Soccer kicks off with enthusiasm for him Orlando City and the Atlanta United, who will face each other in the stadium Exploria Stadium at 9:00 p.m. this Saturday.

The Orlando City he was in fourth position in the regular phase of the last edition of Major League Soccer with 41 points and figures of 34 goals in favor and 22 against. This new season begins with a squad made up of 30 footballers, who will be commanded by Oscar Pareja.

As for his rival, the Atlanta United he was in twelfth position in the regular phase of the last edition of Major League Soccer with 22 points and a balance of 23 goals in his favor and 27 against. Start this new campaign with a team consisting of 31 players, who will be led by Gabriel Heinze.

The rivals had already met before in the Exploria Stadium and the balance is four defeats and a draw in favor of the Orlando City. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row undefeated at home against Atlanta United. The last time they played the Orlando City and the Atlanta United in this tournament it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 4-1 in favor of Orlando City.